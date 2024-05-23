Most school budgets in New York state are approved in Tuesday’s voting

Most school district budgets were approved by New Yorkers voters Tuesday.

David Albert with the New York State School Boards Association says 97 percent of New York school budgets were approved.

"Typically, the rate is around 98, 99%, somewhere in that vicinity," Albert said. "We often see within that, you know, the whole universe of budget votes, there's kind of two different groups. One where the school districts that just need a simple majority. So that means that their budgets were within the tax cap. And then there are a few districts every year that attempt to exceed their tax cap, and they need to get 60% supermajority approval. This year, we had about 32 districts statewide attempt to pierce the cap, and that's out of about 675 districts in the state that have budget votes."

The majority of Capital Region school district budgets passed. But the Berne-Knox-Westerlo district did not get the supermajority required to pass its $26.3 million budget that required a more than 5 percent tax hike, above the tax cap. The district can pursue another vote in June or pass a contingency budget.

Other budgets requiring a supermajority include the Fulton County village of Northville, which fell short after 59.7 percent of voters approved a $14.9 million budget and a 6.5 percent tax levy increase.

Voters approved Saugerties' proposed $77.75 million budget with a 4.9 percent tax levy hike but failed to override the tax cap by 34 votes.

Albert notes that statewide, 32 districts sought such approval.

"If you look at those budgets that required an override, then you're looking at about 68 to 69% passage rate. So it drops down considerably, the passage rate does, once you attempt to override the tax cap, and that's typically because it is that difficult to get to that 60% rate. We see districts get to 58% they get up there, but they just don't get over that, that hurdle to get to 60%. So historically, about two-thirds of budgets that attempt to override the cap pass," said Albert.

More than four-fifths of voters approved the Albany City School District’s $326 million budget, with voters also approving the creation of a new Capital Reserve Fund, the purchase of new transportation vans, and the purchase of a parking lot on Spruce Street for employee parking which the district currently leases. Board of Education member Hassan Elminyawi, running unopposed, won a new four-year term.

Shenendehowa voters approved a nearly $214 million budget by a 3 to 1 margin, in addition to approving the purchase of 23 new buses by a similar margin. Three candidates also were on the ballot to fill two empty school board seats, with Mary Colleen Liburdi and Carla Thompson chosen.

Schenectady voters approved a $277.7 million budget, a bond resolution expanding demolition and reconstruction of part of Keane Elementary School, and the sale of a parcel at Van Corlaer Elementary.

In one of the more high-profile board of education races, Schenectady City School District incumbent Jamaica Miles, a prominent local activist, was elected to a second three-year term. First-time candidate Alexandria Carver earned a first term. Miles posted a short victory statement on social media.

"It's not just my win. It is our win. This is a community win," said Miles. "And here's one of the reasons why it's important to acknowledge that. Because I have been unapologetic on my stance for justice. It is a war on injustice. And I do not mince words. I do not placate or try to sidestep and say, 'well, I'm not going to talk about this because I got to worry about my election.' A call for justice is a call for justice. And I still won my seat. Still won my seat."

64 percent of Niskayuna voters approved the district’s nearly $111 million budget, also approving a bus purchase. Ehasuyi Gomes was elected to a first term on the Board of Education, while Howard Schlossberg won his fourth three-year term.

East Greenbush voters OK’d a $111 million budget and a $116 million capital project for grounds improvement and the purchase of eight new school buses. In the school board election, Samantha Phillips, Kimberly Turner and Catherine Van Orden were elected to three-year terms.

Catskill Central School District voters approved a $49 million dollar budget and elected four newcomers, Mike Konsul, Karen Van Wie, Jeffrey Holliday, and Michael Dedrick, to the Board of Education.