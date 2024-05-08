130 people arrested overnight as police break up encampment at UMass Amherst

A university spokesperson says 109 people were booked and charges are pending for at least another 20 after a chaotic night on campus.

The arrests came hours after demonstrators advocating for Palestine and a ceasefire in Gaza initially set up tents on the South Lawn of the Student Union building Tuesday night.

In a letter to the campus sent that afternoon, Chancellor Javier Reyes said he met with demonstrators for a discussion.

He said topics ranged from "financial divestment" to the status of civil court cases involving students arrested during a protest last year in October. He also emphasized that the encampment needed to be removed.

By night, officers moved to clear the encampment and arrest those who “did not comply with dispersal orders from police," according to the spokesperson.

The incident garnered widespread attention on social media.

No further activity was reported early Wednesday afternoon. University officials have not said what they will do next.

A similar encampment emerged in the same area last Monday, but demonstrators ultimately dispersed.