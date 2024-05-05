© 2024
It’s town meeting season in Berkshire County, with a handful set for Monday evening

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Voters at the Great Barrington, Massachusetts, special town meeting on October 23rd, 2023, inside Monument Mountain Regional High School.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Western Massachusetts communities of Great Barrington, Dalton, West Stockbridge, and Sheffield are holding their annual town meetings Monday evening.

Great Barrington residents will gather to debate a more than $16 million general fund and $21 million school budget at Monument Mountain Regional High School at 6. Dalton voters will congregate at Wahconah Regional High School at 7 to address a 22-item warrant including the annual town budget and a citizen’s petition revising sidewalk ordinances. Sheffielders will meet at Mount Everett Regional High School at 6 to tackle issues ranging from an almost $8 million share of the Southern Berkshire Regional School District Operating and Transportation budget to zoning bylaw amendments. West Stockbridge voters will meet in the town hall gym to discuss their 47-item warrant at 6.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
