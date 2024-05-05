It’s town meeting season in Berkshire County, with a handful set for Monday evening
The Western Massachusetts communities of Great Barrington, Dalton, West Stockbridge, and Sheffield are holding their annual town meetings Monday evening.
Great Barrington residents will gather to debate a more than $16 million general fund and $21 million school budget at Monument Mountain Regional High School at 6. Dalton voters will congregate at Wahconah Regional High School at 7 to address a 22-item warrant including the annual town budget and a citizen’s petition revising sidewalk ordinances. Sheffielders will meet at Mount Everett Regional High School at 6 to tackle issues ranging from an almost $8 million share of the Southern Berkshire Regional School District Operating and Transportation budget to zoning bylaw amendments. West Stockbridge voters will meet in the town hall gym to discuss their 47-item warrant at 6.