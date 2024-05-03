© 2024
Monterey to hold annual town meeting Saturday morning

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 3, 2024 at 1:21 PM EDT
The opening of the 2024 warrant for Monterey, Massachusetts' town meeting.
Town of Monterey
/
Provided
The opening of the 2024 warrant for Monterey, Massachusetts' town meeting.

The Southern Berkshire County community of Monterey is holding its town meeting Saturday morning.

Monterey voters will decide on a 22-item warrant at the gathering, including an almost $5.5 million operating budget for fiscal year 2025, an almost 7% increase over the previous year. The town’s finance committee and select board are split on a $30,000 appropriation to hire a scientist to help study an invasive aquatic weed in Lake Garfield, with the former not supporting the measure and the latter backing it. A citizens petition is aimed at gauging town interest in refrigerating the ice rink at the firehouse pavilion.

The meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Monterey firehouse.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
