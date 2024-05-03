Monterey to hold annual town meeting Saturday morning

Monterey voters will decide on a 22-item warrant at the gathering, including an almost $5.5 million operating budget for fiscal year 2025, an almost 7% increase over the previous year. The town’s finance committee and select board are split on a $30,000 appropriation to hire a scientist to help study an invasive aquatic weed in Lake Garfield, with the former not supporting the measure and the latter backing it. A citizens petition is aimed at gauging town interest in refrigerating the ice rink at the firehouse pavilion.

The meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Monterey firehouse.