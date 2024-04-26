The Spark of Hudson prepares for opening of new community center

A philanthropic organization in Hudson, New York is taking the next step in its mission to foster community and positive change by opening a new community center.

The Spark of Hudson has undertaken some significant projects to empower residents and develop community in the Columbia County city that has experienced rapid gentrification in recent years.

In 2021, The Spark launched HudsonUP, a pilot program for universal basic income. The project provides 128 residents with a guaranteed monthly income of $500 for five years.

In 2022, The Spark paid off $1.2 million in medical debt incurred by more than 1,000 residents. Other efforts aim to preserve and improve housing, and train and connect residents for careers in the trades.

Now, Spark is opening The Building, a community hub in Hudson’s downtown. Executive Director Caitie Hilverman says the center, expected to open next month, comes as space is at a premium in the city of about 6,000 residents.

“People are coming in droves to Hudson, not only because the buildings are beautiful, but also because the community is so rich. And there's such an amazing history here. And I think we have this opportunity to let everyone try and understand each other,” said Hilverman.

Hilverman says The Building, at the site of a former office building at 502 Union Street, will have a variety of programming. A summer apprenticeship program at the space will support a café and a co-working space. Hilverman envisions regular Spark offerings and opening The Building to other groups, like Kite’s Nest, which provides afterschool and summer camp programs. Oral History Summer School, another local organization, is also planning to use the space.

“So, what we're hoping to do with this space is not only put on our own educational programming within it, but also provide it to other community organizations and individuals at really affordable rates so people have a place to gather and come together,” said Hilverman.

Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson is applauding The Spark of Hudson for continuing to find new ways to build community.

“I think it adds so much value to our city. They've done so much out-of-the box initiatives and work in our community. And I think that this is going to be another huge asset to our city,” said Johnson.

Hilverman says The Spark seeks to create and demonstrate models that can be replicated in other communities. She says when new people buy property in the city, she says wants them to ask themselves how they can give back.

“It's hard to enter a community and immediately understand, like, the impact that you might be having or to find out how you can get involved. And I see The Spark Building, also The Spark in general, as an organization that is aiming to foster collaboration and understanding for everyone in the community, you know? So, at least we are trying,” said Hilverman.