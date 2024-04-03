Vermont governor’s briefing reviews veto and eclipse plans

Governor Phil Scott addressed a number of issues during his weekly briefing today including a bill he vetoed earlier in the day and Vermont’s preparations for the upcoming solar eclipse.

The Republican issued a veto less than an hour before his briefing rejecting a bill that would ban flavored tobacco products and e-liquids. Scott read his full letter to the General Assembly explaining that he had struggled whether to accept the legislation, but decided the measure is inconsistent with other state laws.

“It's almost a bit of hypocrisy from everything else we do,” Scott said. “We have promoted distilleries, beer, many different flavors, substances and so forth and we have profited from that. And it’s the same age group, making sure that we're not selling to minors, both in-person and online and anything else. So it just seems like we're treating this a little bit differently and it seemed hypocritical to me.”

Scott also lamented criticism of his appointment of Zoie Saunders to lead the state’s Agency of Education.

“I think it's unfortunate that many of those who are expressing their concerns don't do their homework or are believing everything they happen to read on social media and don't give her a chance,” said Scott. “And I think she deserves a chance. I think she is the right person at the right time to lead us through a very difficult time from an education standpoint and she has all the attributes to help.”

Saunders, who is coming from a position in Florida, faces opposition from critics who say she is unqualified for the role and “demonstrates a propensity for policies” that undermine public schools.

On Monday, a total solar eclipse will cross northern Vermont. Governor Scott said more than 100,000 people are expected to visit the state to watch the event. Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Heather Pelham says the influx of visitors will provide an important and unique opportunity.

“Given the challenges we have faced post-pandemic, as well as after the devastating flooding this year, I hope that all will embrace this opportunity for our local communities to get a real economic boost,” Pelham said. “The state treasurer has estimated the economic boost to the state may be as high as $50 million. Tourism is an incredibly important industry for Vermont's economy, one that provides jobs to over 30,000 Vermonters. We are encouraging visitors to come early and stay longer, not just to ease traffic congestion, but as there's truly so much for visitors to experience in all corners of the state while they are here.”

Vermont Emergency Management Director Eric Forand says the department has been working since the end of last year to plan for any issues and resource needs that could arise during the eclipse.

“Vermont Emergency Management partially activated the state emergency operations center on March 25th to finalize planning and we'll move to a full activation on the 8th for response needs,” reported Forand. “We will have State Police, Department of Motor Vehicles and Agency of Transportation patrols out to assist motorists. Due to the potential for visitors to watch the eclipse in their boats on Lake Champlain, State Police and the US Coast Guard will have boats in the water conducting patrols. That influx and potential traffic could impact emergency response times. Be prepared. Traffic will be slow so be patient. Have a full tank of gas and water and snacks in the car, download your directions or buy an old-fashioned map and respect road closures. It's mud season and a number of roads are closed for a reason.”