All Things Considered

Burlington Police Department updates its Priority Response Plan website

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 18, 2024 at 7:15 PM EDT
Burlington City Police car (file)
The Burlington, Vermont Police Department has updated its website to provide a more detailed description of its Priority Response Plan.

According to the Police Department there has been a decrease of 30 sworn officers since July 1st, 2022 but the number of incidents has risen. The department implemented a Priority Response Plan effective when two or fewer sworn officers can respond.

The three tiers categorize non-emergency incidents when lives are not at stake. Officers will respond to all life-safety calls. While the plan has not changed, the updated web posting provides a more detailed description of the categories of incidents their priority classification.
