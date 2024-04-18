Burlington Police Department updates its Priority Response Plan website

The Burlington, Vermont Police Department has updated its website to provide a more detailed description of its Priority Response Plan.

According to the Police Department there has been a decrease of 30 sworn officers since July 1st, 2022 but the number of incidents has risen. The department implemented a Priority Response Plan effective when two or fewer sworn officers can respond.

The three tiers categorize non-emergency incidents when lives are not at stake. Officers will respond to all life-safety calls. While the plan has not changed, the updated web posting provides a more detailed description of the categories of incidents their priority classification.

