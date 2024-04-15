Northern New York hospital locks down for several hours

The hospital in Plattsburgh was on lockdown for several hours Monday morning after receiving what it calls a credible threat to a provider.

The University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, or CVPH Medical Center, locked down after receiving threats to a member of its staff. Officials say the decision was made for the safety and security of patients and staff.

New York State Police say troopers responded to the hospital and later went to a residence on Ashley Road, in the town of Beekmantown, north of Plattsburgh, where an individual was taken into custody and transported to CVPH for a mental health evaluation.

No details on the nature of the threat or the individual arrested have been released. Hospital officials ended the lockdown at about 10 a.m. after they were informed there was no longer a threat.