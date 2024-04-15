© 2024
New York Gov. Hochul announces "parameters of conceptual" budget deal, two weeks after deadline
Northern New York hospital locks down for several hours

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 15, 2024 at 5:30 PM EDT
University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh

The hospital in Plattsburgh was on lockdown for several hours Monday morning after receiving what it calls a credible threat to a provider.

The University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, or CVPH Medical Center, locked down after receiving threats to a member of its staff. Officials say the decision was made for the safety and security of patients and staff.

New York State Police say troopers responded to the hospital and later went to a residence on Ashley Road, in the town of Beekmantown, north of Plattsburgh, where an individual was taken into custody and transported to CVPH for a mental health evaluation.

No details on the nature of the threat or the individual arrested have been released. Hospital officials ended the lockdown at about 10 a.m. after they were informed there was no longer a threat.
