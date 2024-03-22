Plattsburgh man appears in court on weapons charges

A Plattsburgh man arrested while en route to a northern New York hospital to allegedly shoot officials there appeared in court Friday.

Authorities say Robert Thibodeau was arrested on February 13th while heading to the CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh after police received a tip from his brother who said Thibodeau told him he was going to the hospital and “all upper management were dead.”

Thibodeau entered not guilty pleas to 11 counts of firearms violations in Clinton County Court. The prosecutor asked that bail remain as set earlier by the city court at $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond. Judge Keith Bruno lowered bail, noting the defendant is a local resident with a limited criminal history.

“The court hereby sets bail in the amount of $100,000 cash, $200,000 secured bond and $500,000 partially secured bond of which ten percent must be paid.”

Thibodeau’s next court appearance is set for April 19th.