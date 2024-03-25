Vermont DMV to place restrictions on commercial trucking on day of eclipse

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles has issued a Commercial Vehicle Traffic Advisory for April 8th – the day part of the state is in the path of the solar eclipse totality.

Vermont is anticipating a large number of visitors to the state, especially in northern areas, which will be in the path of totality.

The DMV is urging commercial motor vehicles to consider alternative delivery dates and routes to avoid an expected increase in traffic. In addition, the department is instituting Saturday, Sunday and holiday restrictions for over-dimension or overweight vehicles on April 8th. Loads greater than 108,000 pounds, more than 12 feet wide or 100 feet long will not be permitted on state highways.