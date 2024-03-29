Ribbon cutting marks the full return of North Adams Regional Hospital, a decade after its closure

The celebration of North Adams Regional Hospital’s official reopening was accented with dark memories from exactly a decade ago, when its shocking closure sent ripples through the Northern Berkshire community.

“10 years ago, almost to the day. I was starting a new chapter of my life. When I purchased my home just below the parking garage at 111 Hospital Avenue, I was filled with so much pride and excitement. I couldn't wait to move into my new home," said Mayor Jennifer Macksey. “But as I pulled into the driveway that day, I was met by people who had just lost their jobs here at the hospital. And I was saddened, because I was so excited about my new endeavor, and I looked out my windows and I saw those people. And as I was starting my new life, I worried what was going to become of theirs. I thought about their families, their kids, their livelihood, and wondered what was to be.”

After Northern Berkshire Healthcare declared bankruptcy and shuttered the facility, it was purchased by Berkshire Health Systems — the county’s largest healthcare provider and employer. While rudimentary services returned to the site, it lacked the credentials to provide full-service inpatient care.

“People didn't realize at the time – or maybe they did but we didn't think about it – how much of an impact the closing of this hospital had, not only on healthcare but the economic dynamic of the city of North Adams and our surrounding communities," Macksey continued. "Since BHS has stepped to the plate and invested in this facility, there was hope for us, hope for the neighbors, hope for the community, and hope for healthcare in general.”

“It happened because of a combination of legislative support partnership with state administrative and regulatory agencies, vendors, contractors, community leaders, former patients, community members, healthcare staff, we all did it together," said BHS President and CEO Darlene Rodowicz. “And the future I think, is really bright. By offering access to critical health care services close to home, we plan to create a more positive health outcomes for patients to reduce health disparities in North County, and to improve overall quality of life for the community, in North Adams and across Berkshire County.”

A crucial part of the reopening was securing changes to the federal critical access hospital designation.

“We were able to change the language based upon a single lane highway, a mountainous region, difficult weather in the winter, and the fact that North Adams needed a full-service critical access hospital," said Congressman Richard Neal, a Democrat from the 1st district. “Most of the stories overwhelmingly across America are about hospital closures. And America's got a real challenge with rural health care for a lot of different reasons, not the least of which is pay scale. So today, we celebrate this opening against all odds.”

The administration of Governor Maura Healey dispatched a representative to the ribbon cutting.

“When you think about what critical access hospitals can do, they can respond to the needs of the community- What you need, what your family needs, what your parents need. And they can flex the beds in the way that makes the most sense for the communities they serve. And that critical access flexibility is why this hospital will be standing many, many years from now, and will be will be here to serve this community," said Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services Katie Walsh. “We would not be here today if it wasn't for my friend Darlene, who, even as I was walking through the new place trying to take a victory lap, she said, I need to talk to you about the fourth floor. So, with that kind of leadership, this hospital is in great hands.”

State Representative John Barrett of the 1st Berkshire District – the former longtime mayor of North Adams – was also in attendance.

For the North Adams residents ending a long, 10-year wait, the significance of the day was profound.

“Many of us in this community, this is very proud day for us. Being a close knit community, a lot of these people here took their first breaths in this very building, as many of us were born here, and it's just such a momentous occasion," city council President Brian Sapienza told WAMC. “Everybody's very excited, and they're very glad to have this back. I've had to take 40-minute ambulance rides from here to Pittsfield, and when you're not feeling well, or you're sick, it's a long, long ride, and 10 minutes away, five minutes away is much better than 40 minutes away. And this is a wonderful thing.”

The hospital is operating with 18 inpatient beds.