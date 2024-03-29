Former Syracuse star McNamara named Siena College's head coach

Former Syracuse University star and assistant coach Gerry McNamara has been named the next head coach of the Siena College men’s basketball team.

The 2003 National Champion has spent the last 15 years coaching at his alma mater. The 40-year-old was elevated to associate head coach this past season for the Orange.

“I want to thank President Seifert and Athletic Director John D’Argenio for this incredible opportunity,” McNamara said in a statement. “I am so honored and excited to lead Siena College as the new head men’s basketball coach. My family and I can’t wait to get started and embrace Siena and the Capital Region.”

"In the rich tapestry of Siena College's history, both on and off the basketball court, this moment marks a pivotal chapter as we welcome Gerry McNamara to lead our Saints,” said Siena College President Dr. Charles "Chuck" Seifert said in a statement. “Gerry's illustrious career and championship pedigree at Syracuse University, paired with his exceptional skills in mentoring young talent, align perfectly with the high expectations and storied tradition of Siena Basketball.

Last week, Siena fired fifth-year men’s basketball coach Carm Maciariello, citing poor team performance.

McNamara will be formally introduced during a press conference Tuesday at Albany’s MVP Arena, where the Saints play their home games.