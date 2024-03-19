© 2024
Mass. Gaming Commission picks former Gov. Baker staffer for executive director role

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published March 19, 2024 at 5:50 PM EDT
Dean Serpa, sitting for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission during its public interviews for the executive director position on Monday, March 18, 2024.
Massachusetts Gaming Commission
/
MGC Open Meeting stream for March 18, 2024
Massachusetts Gaming Commission
/
MGC Open Meeting stream for March 18, 2024

Following public interviews Monday, the state gaming commission voted unanimously to make an offer to Dean Serpa, a former deputy chief of staff for operations and administration for then-Governor Charlie Baker.

Serpa was one of two finalists interviewed for the executive director position — the other being Clinton Dick, the general counsel for the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation.

If he accepts the offer, Serpa will replace Cathy Judd-Stein, who announced her plans to retire in February. She spoke before abstaining from Monday's interviews.

"The selected candidate will inherit a committed and talented team as they begin their new position,” she said Monday, reading from a statement before recusing herself from Monday’s interviews.

Judd-Stein's last day is Thursday, March 21.
James Paleologopoulos
