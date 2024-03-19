Authorities offer reward in two decade old missing person case

Authorities have provided an update on the disappearance of a woman from Vermont in 2004.

Tuesday marked 20 years since Brianna Maitland disappeared after she ended a work shift at a restaurant in Montgomery, Vermont. The then-17-year-old’s car was found backed into an abandoned building.

The FBI’s Albany Field office covers the state of Vermont. During a press conference livestreamed by WCAX News, Special Agent in Charge Craig Tremaroli said the case has remained unsolved for too long.

“We will not rest until we help our partners at the Vermont State Police bring her home. That’s why I’m here today to announce the FBI’s offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to the recovery of Brianna Maitland.”

Vermont State Police Director Colonel Matthew Birmingham said it is important that the family knows authorities are diligently working to resolve the case.

“This is not a cold case. It’s an unsolved case and one that we’re hoping that today’s announcement of significant financial reward for information will help change that.”

An unconfirmed sighting of Maitland in Atlantic City in 2006 was the last time she may have been seen.

