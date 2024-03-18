Remains of N.Y. National Guard soldiers who died in helicopter crash are returned to Capital Region

The bodies of two fallen National Guard members from upstate New York were flown home today.

The remains of 28-year-old Casey Frankoski and 30-year-old John Grassia were escorted home by a New York Army National Guard Honor Guard, aboard New York Air National Guard aircraft. They arrived around 3 Monday at the Army flight facility in Latham, where family, friends, fellow-soldiers and Governor Kathy Hochul were waiting.

Colonel Jason Lefton is a state aviation officer for New York State Army National Guard. "Their valued team members who are heroes, who tragically lost their life doing their mission," said Lefton. "And we're doing everything we can to find out what happened and take care of their families and the rest of our soldiers. Right now. It's a time of hurt, we're looking after each other, and we're doing our best that we can."

Lefton says Frankoski and Grassia were on a "Title 10" mission when their UH-72 Lakota light utility helicopter went down March 8th near the Texas-Mexico border. "So they were supporting active duty," Lefton said. "They were supporting the the Customs and Border Patrol, and they're providing capability with their aircraft. That's what they were doing."

Lefton says teams are working to determine the cause of the crash.

"There's two investigations," Lefton said. "One is a safety investigation and one is a they we call it a 15-6, but it's a full investigation. They take anywhere from 30 to 90 days, we'll find out what happens when it's complete."

Lefton says the guardsman who survived, Sergeant Jacob Pratt of Rensselaer, a GlobalFoundries employee, remains hospitalized in Texas.

"He's improving. We have soldiers and family members down there Texas looking after him. He's got a long road ahead. But we're glad that he that he's that he's, you know that he's that he's made it so far. And you know, from what I could tell that air crew did everything what they could and he's alive because of it," said Lefton.

Major Jean Marie Kratzer says the coffins were carried from the plane to waiting hearses.

"Later this week, there will be funerals and military honors for Casey on Thursday and Friday. That will be on Thursday and then Saratoga National Military ceremony for her on Friday. And then on Monday and Tuesday next week, Chief Grassia's family is holding his funeral services on Monday. And then on Tuesday, there will be military honor services for Chief Grassia at Saratoga National."