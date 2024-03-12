Fundraiser set up for helicopter crash victim from Rensselaer hospitalized in Texas

A fundraiser has been set up for the family of a National Guardsman Aircraft Crew Chief from the Capital Region who was critically injured in a helicopter crash in southern Texas.

Sergeant Jacob Pratt of Rensselaer, a GlobalFoundries employee, was aboard a National Guard UH-72 Lakota light utility helicopter that went down Friday. The GoFundMe was organized by the New York State Council of School Superintendents, where Pratt’s mother is employed. A post on the site Tuesday says “Jacob is headed back into surgery today with the hope of getting him off the ventilator later this week.”

Two New York Army National Guard pilots, 28-year-old Casey Frankoski of Rensselaer and 30-year-old John Grassia of Schenectady, died in the crash along with a Border Patrol agent from Edinburg, Texas.

Here's a link to the GoFundMe page.