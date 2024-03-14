Report: Saratoga Springs school officials insufficient in response to athletic complaints

A report on Saratoga Springs high school athletics programs concludes school officials did not sufficiently respond to complaints over nearly four decades about nationally successful running coaches.

While the report covers misconduct allegations brought against five Blue Streaks teams, the bulk of its 40 pages revolve around complaints spanning 35 years that surround Art and Linda Kranick, the school’s married track and field coaches.

The report was completed by the Harris Beach law firm after the Board of Education received renewed misconduct claims from attorney Martin Greenberg on behalf of a group of former athletes, parents, and a former Board of Education member last fall.

The report cites instances of the Kranicks influencing runners’ diets, weekend schedules, vitamin intake, and even shoe inserts.

Complaints about the Kranicks holding mandatory training runs seven days a week were brought up throughout the time period covered in the report.

Former city Public Safety Commissioner Chris Matheisen filed a complaint three decades ago.

“I feel that the district has dropped the ball over and over again regarding this, and kids have been put in jeopardy because of that. So, it’s very disappointing to see that this has continued to go on. In 1993, I was assured that changes would be made to the program. I took my daughter out of the program in ’93, but I was assured that things would be different,” said Matheisen.

As a result of Matheisen’s complaints, according to the report, the Kranicks were requested by the-then superintendent to submit annual coaching outlines to the athletic director.

The attorneys found no evidence that the Kranicks ever made or submitted any such coaching plans to the district in accordance with the recommendations.

Complaints about poor communication between the coaches and parents as well as the use of orthotics were brought up in the 1990s and 2010s, and while the report says the issues were discussed with the Kranicks, the corrections and management of the problematic behaviors was left entirely up to the Kranicks.

The Kranicks were district teachers who are now retired but continue to coach. Linda cooperated with the probe while Art was said to be too ill to be interviewed. The report notes investigators also received substantial amounts of testimony supportive of the Kranicks. And it also says it centered on the district’s response to complaints — and did not cover the merits of coaching methods.

Former elementary school nurse Marie Gecewicz spoke at a Board of Education meeting last year.

“I want you to know how ashamed I am of this district. All the way back to Dr. MacFadden and principals that watched the abuse and applauded the coaches for their winning. It is disgusting, despicable, and shame on all of them and all of you. You knew what was happening and you tuned a blind eye because they were winners. They are losers. I’m sorry to turn this into something negative but I am ashamed of my school district,” said Gecewicz.

Matheisen agrees that the success of the running program led to preferential treatment from the district when there were student and parent complaints.

“Oh absolutely, that would explain their power over the athletic department and over the board. Absolutely, their success is remarkable. And the kids who ran with the Kranicks certainly deserve great credit for all they put into that program. However, this is a public school, and the program was run more like a cult than an athletic program,” said Matheisen.

The attorneys were not able to compel compliance with the report, but Harris Beach says it interviewed some 30 people and had access to 2,000 pages of documents.

The report also faults the district for continuing to appoint the Kranicks as coaches on an annual basis after their retirement, when they no longer should have had first crack at the posts.

School Superintendent Michael Patton said in a statement that there were a few instances of insufficient follow-through and oversight of the corrective actions made in the wake of complaints. The statement also says the district will launch an outside review of its program, review athletic administrative policies, administrative structure and procedures, update its coaches’ handbook, and implement mechanisms for ongoing and transparent program evaluation.

District officials did not respond to requests for comment early Thursday.