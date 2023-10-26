Lawsuit sparks investigation of Saratoga Springs school athletics

The Saratoga Springs Board of Education will investigate allegations of an abusive athletics culture dating back decades.

A group of former student athletes, parents, and a former Board of Education member sent a letter on October 2nd to New York state officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul and the state Education Department, urging them to look into what they describe as a toxic, abusive sports culture at Saratoga Springs district schools.

Safe Athletics for Everyone is represented by lawyer Martin Greenberg and outlined the allegations in a 77-page complaint.

Greenberg says more former athletes and parents are coming forward and adds allegations of abuse have been circulating for years.

“People feel a moral responsibility to disclose, to whistle blow, to devolve information that would basically paint the picture of the last 30 years," Greeneberg said. "And yes, a lot of it is centered at the track level. I don't deny that. But I think there is—is been examples of abuses in other sports in that school system and I think, you know, whether or not there's any position here on the part of the parents and student athletes will be determined by third parties who are independent of myself and the people who are complaining.”

At a Board of Education meeting Tuesday, superintendent Dr. Michael Patton said the board recently received the letter, and is taking the allegation seriously. He read from a statement that is posted in full on the school district’s website.

"The results and recommendations will be carefully considered by our Board of Education and will be shared with the community," said Patton. "As educators we are trusted with the awesome responsibility of educating and attending to the wellbeing of our students and all of our student athletes.”

The board hired the Buffalo-based Harris Beach law firm to conduct the investigation into the appropriateness of the district’s response to the allegations as well as an audit of the current culture in the athletics program.

At that board meeting, current and former student athletes as well as parents came forward to share their positive experiences with the programs facing criticism.

Jennifer Heart says as a mother of two, she has been involved with the cross country team for the last seven years.

“To say my experience as a parent of two children on the cross— team is a positive one is an understatement," Heart explained. "My girls have learned so many vital skills and lessons, like hard work pays off, girls can do hard things, dream big, good sportsmanship, and perseverance. They have learned to win graciously but lose with dignity.”

The complaint features mostly anonymous accounts of abuse. One named parent, Ann Marie Pendergast, outlined three attempts she and her daughter made to correct what they categorized as the toxic culture of the girls soccer team a decade ago.

Pendergast’s account says her daughter and daughter’s peers were “personally demeaned, manipulated, and humiliated.” She alleges the girls were often run beyond exhaustion, abused verbally by coaches, and suffered mentally when their attempts to report the abuse failed repeatedly.

Former elementary school nurse Marie Gusevich at an earlier board meeting.

“I want you to know how ashamed I am of this district," said Gusevich. "All the way back to Dr. McFadden and principals that watched the abuse and applauded the coaches for their winning. It is disgusting, despicable, and shame on all of them and all of you. You knew what was happening and you tuned a blind eye because they were winners. They are losers. I’m sorry to turn this into something negative but I am ashamed of my school district.”

At that same meeting, district parent Thomas Reynolds pleaded with the board.

“What is it gonna take, for someone in this district, someone in a position of power, to stand up and lead an effort to change the culture of our athletics program?" asked Reynolds.

Reached by WAMC, school district spokesperson Maura Murray declined to speak on tape.

It is not clear how far into the investigation the school district is, or why previous complaints were not addressed to the same extent.

The next Board of Education meeting is November 9th.

