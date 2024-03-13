WAMC Sports Report 3/13/24: Anunoby returns, Hart has triple-double as Knicks rout 76ers 106-79

NBA

Josh Hart had 20 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in his fourth triple-double of the season, OG Anunoby scored 14 points in his return from an 18-game absence and the New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-79 last night. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and nine assists for the Knicks, who finally got one of their injured starters back and looked nothing like the team that was held to an NBA season-low 73 points in a loss to the 76ers on Sunday. Anunoby hadn’t played since Jan. 27 because of a right elbow injury that required surgery.

Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and Derrick White added 24 to lead the Boston Celtics to a 123-107 win over the struggling Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. The Celtics were missing rotation players Jaylen Brown (back), Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) and Al Horford (toe) but shot so well it didn’t matter much. Jrue Holiday scored 16 points and Sam Hauser had 14 as the Celtics made 20 3-pointers and outscored the Jazz on second-chance points, 22-8. Keyonte George scored 14 of his 26 points in the first quarter, Jordan Clarkson tallied 21 and Collin Sexton had 20 for Utah, which has dropped 11 of its last 13 games.

Myles Turner scored 24 points to help the Indiana Pacers defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-111. Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points and 12 assists and Pascal Siakam added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers. Indiana shot 53.9% from the field and snapped Oklahoma City’s three-game win streak. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and 10 rebounds, Lu Dort scored 18 points and Chet Holmgren added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, who entered the night with a half-game lead in the Western Conference standings.

Trey Jemison scored a career-high 24 points, GG Jackson added 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late rally to hold on for a 109-97 victory over the Washington Wizards. Jake LaRavia added 16 points for Memphis. Jemison was 11 of 13 from the field. Kyle Kuzma had 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Wizards. They were trying to win three straight games for the first time this season. Corey Kispert finished with 22 points and Deni Avdija had 16.

Fred VanVleet scored 21 points and the Houston Rockets held off the San Antonio Spurs 103-101 on Tuesday night. Houston won its fourth straight on the road and is five games behind Golden State for 10th in the Western Conference. Tre Jones had 22 points and Jeremy Sochan added 21 as San Antonio lost for the fourth time in five games. Victor Wembanyama finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists after a sluggish start. At 14-52, San Antonio must finish at least 7-9 to avoid matching the franchise’s worst record of 20-62 set in 1997.

Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker added a season-high 28 and the Minnesota Timberwolves roared back from an early 22-point deficit for a 118-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Kawhi Leonard left the game with back spasms between the first two quarters, the Clippers said. He played the entire first quarter, but he was seen leaving the Clippers’ downtown arena by television cameras during the second quarter. After trailing 57-35 midway through the second quarter, Minnesota seized control in the second half and finished the team’s largest comeback since November 2012. Paul George scored 22 points for LA.

De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points and the Sacramento Kings beat Milwaukee 129-94 for their first win over the Bucks in more than eight years. Sacramento had not defeated Milwaukee since Feb. 1, 2016, with the 15-game losing streak being the longest active streak for any team. This game was never in doubt as the Kings never trailed and led by double digits since the midway point of the second quarter and built the lead to 30 points in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bucks. Milwaukee went 1-3 on a four-game California swing.

Stephen Curry has been cleared to resume on-court activity as he recovers from his latest right ankle sprain, and if all goes well could rejoin the Golden State Warriors for practice Friday in Los Angeles. The team provided an update on Curry’s health after he was re-evaluated Tuesday and determined to be making “good progress.” He is scheduled to be examined again after the Friday workout. He will train in the Bay Area until then, missing Wednesday’s game at Dallas. The Warriors play at the Lakers on Saturday night.

NHL

Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves for his second consecutive shutout as the New York Rangers topped the Carolina Hurricanes 1-0 in a matchup of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division. Adam Fox scored for the Rangers late in the first period. That goal held up through Carolina using an extra skater for the final two minutes. Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23 shots, but Carolina’s three-game winning streak ended. The Hurricanes were shut out for the second time this season and the first time since Oct. 24 at Tampa Bay.

Newly acquired defenseman Bowen Byram scored twice and Zach Benson had a goal and two assists in the Buffalo Sabres’ 7-3 rout over the Detroit Red Wings, who dropped their sixth straight outing. Alex Tuch, JJ Peterka, Connor Clifton and Jeff Skinner also scored in an outing the Sabres led 4-1 after the first period. Lucas Raymond, Jake Walman and Ben Chiarot scored for the Red Wings. Alex Lyon allowed four goals on 13 shots before being yanked for the second time in five starts. James Reimer mopped up and allowed three goals on 26 shots.

Owen Tippett scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2. Joel Farabee also scored for Philadelphia, which was without suspended head coach John Tortorella. Cam York and Travis Konecny each had two assists for the Flyers. Philadelphia, which has alternated wins and losses in its past eight games, moved four points ahead of the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Filip Zadina scored two power-play goals on assists from Luke Kunin for San Jose, which has lost 10 of 11. Magnus Chrona finished with 39 saves.

Drake Batherson scored 3:13 into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators ended a seven-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Michael Bunting scored the tying goal with 23 seconds left in regulation, but the Penguins lost for the seventh time in eight games. Jake Sanderson broke a scoreless tie 11 minutes into the third period for the Senators. Batherson’s winner was his 23rd goal of the season. Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves, and Tristan Jarry had 37 stops for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had been outscored 15-1 in the previous three games.

Cayden Primeau made 41 saves for his second career shutout as the Montreal Canadiens blanked the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0. Brendan Gallagher, Jurai Slafkovsky and Joshua Roy scored for the Canadiens, with all the goals coming in the first 5:48 — and the last one leading to Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins getting pulled. Merzlikins stopped one of four shots. Daniil Tarasov took over in net for Columbus and made 19 saves. Both of Primeau’s shutouts have come this season. He only needed to make 13 saves when the Canadiens beat Anaheim 5-0 on Feb. 13.

Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals and assisted on another, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves as the Minnesota Wild earned their fourth victory in five games, 4-1 over the Arizona Coyotes. Kaprizov scored an empty-netter with 2:32 to play, firing the puck the length of the ice to seal the win. Arizona had pulled goalie Karel Vejmelka with just under three minutes remaining. Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota. Foligno’s goal was an empty-netter after Arizona pulled Vejmelka a second time in the final minutes. Nick Bjugstad scored for the Coyotes, who have lost four of five.

Aleksander Barkov had two goals and an assist, including the go-ahead goal with 5:22 left, as Eastern Conference-leading Florida used a three-goal third period to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3. The winner came only seconds into a power play when Barkov took a shot from the middle of the right circle. Matthew Tkachuk assisted on two goals for the Panthers, who won for the 18th time in 21 games. Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston and Joe Pavelski each had a goal and an assist for the Central Division-leading Stars, who had their season-best five-game winning streak snapped.

Connor Bedard had a goal and four assists to set his single-game high in points, Philipp Kurashev scored twice and had two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Anaheim Ducks 7-2. Ryan Donato, Seth Jones, MacKenzie Entwistle and Tyler Johnson also scored for Chicago, which has won two straight games for just the second time this season. Brett Leason scored both goals for the Ducks, who dropped their third straight. The 18-year-old Bedard has eight points in two games and 10 in the last four. The Blackhawks scored four times on the power play.

Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor will undergo hip surgery this week and miss the rest of the season. O’Connor has missed six games since the All-Star break all related to the injury. He has 13 goals and 12 assists this season. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said there’s no timetable for O'Connor's return or if he will be ready for training camp next season. The Avalanche made a bevy of moves at the trade deadline in an effort to bolster their depth. They acquired defenseman Sean Walker from Philadelphia and center Casey Mittelstadt from Buffalo. Then, they added forward Brandon Duhaime from Minnesota and center Yakov Trenin from Nashville.

Jonathan Marchessault scored his second goal of the game with 16 seconds left to force overtime, Jack Eichel scored 3:01 into the extra session and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4. Vegas picked up a big two points in the standings and moved nine points clear of Seattle in the chase for one of the wild-card spots in the Western Conference. Vegas is also six points clear of Minnesota and eight points in front of St. Louis. Seattle led 4-2 after Oliver Bjorkstrand's goal at 11:30 of the third.

Atlanta is making a third bid to land an NHL team after losing both the Flames and the Thrashers. Former player Anson Carter heads a group that has made a formal request to the league to begin the process of adding an expansion team in the Atlanta area. Carter’s group is the second to express serious interest in bringing another team to Georgia. It was home to the Flames from 1972-80 and the Thrashers from 1999-2011. Both teams moved to Canadian cities because of ownership issues and slumping attendance. Salt Lake City also has formally requested an expansion team through owner Ryan Smith of the NBA's Utah Jazz.

NFL

Drew Lock is going to join the New York Giants and compete for what might be the starting job at quarterback when the season gets underway. The Giants agreed Tuesday to a one-year, fully guaranteed $5 million contract with Lock, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. The Giants quarterback position is uncertain with expected starter Daniel Jones coming off ACL surgery in November.

Derrick Henry is leaving the Tennessee Titans to team up with MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens with a two-year deal worth up to $20 million, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. Henry's deal follows several others for running backs during the NFL's two-day legal tampering period. The position has been devalued in recent years, but this year's run shows teams will go after running backs at the right price. At least a dozen running backs are switching teams along with at least 10 quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is having conversations with vice presidential candidates as he gets closer to announcing his running mate for his independent presidential bid. Kennedy told The New York Times that New York Jets NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura are at the top of his list. Stefanie Spear, a campaign spokesperson, confirmed the Times report and said there are other names on Kennedy’s short list. Kennedy has focused on getting access to the ballot across the country. Many states require him to name a running mate before he can begin the process of qualifying for the ballot.

A person with knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets have agreed to terms on a contract with former Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu. The 25-year-old Fotu brings a run-stopping presence and depth to the Jets’ interior defensive line. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. SNY first reported that the Jets and Fotu reached an agreement. Fotu had a career-high 2 1/2 sacks last season for the Cardinals.

The Buffalo Bills say they've agreed to re-sign veteran defensive lineman DaQuan Jones to a two-year contract. A person with direct knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press the Bills also reached an agreement to sign linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. Jones is a 10-year veteran and was eligible to enter free agency after completing his two-year contract with Buffalo. Re-signing the 6-foot-4, 320-pound run-stopper was an emphasis for the salary cap-strapped Bills. Morrow gives Buffalo some depth at linebacker.

A person familiar with the deal says the New England Patriots and two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper have agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t become official until the new league year begins. Hooper had 25 catches for 234 yards last season in Las Vegas. Hooper had his two best seasons with Atlanta in 2018-19 when he averaged 73 receptions and 724 yards receiving while scoring 10 touchdowns. The 29-year-old has played eight seasons with the Falcons, Cleveland, Tennessee and the Raiders.

C. J. Gardner-Johnson is heading back to the Eagles a year after the team let him walk away in free agency. The talented safety announced on social media that he’s returning, and a person familiar with the deal said Gardner-Johnson is getting a three-year contract worth up to $33 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t become official until the start of the league year on Wednesday. Gardner-Johnson spent last season with Detroit after playing a key role on Philadelphia’s defense in 2022, when the Eagles reached the Super Bowl. The Eagles also agreed on a one-year deal with wide receiver DeVante Parker.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns have agreed to sign quarterback Jameis Winston as a backup for Deshaun Watson. The person says Winston is getting a one-year deal worth up to $8.7 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. And Joe Flacco's agent, Joe Linta, tells the AP that his client didn't receive an offer from the Browns to stay in Cleveland. Flacco went 4-1 last season in place of an injured Watson to help the Browns reach the playoffs.

PGA TOUR

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan isn't offering any details on negotiations with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. But he expresses confidence the tour can strike a deal with the Public Investment Fund and that golf's fractured landscape can be repaired. He also sounded a confident tone that he's the best person to lead the way. Monahan held a news conference Tuesday for the first time in nearly seven months. Since then, the tour got a minority investor pumping up to $3 billion into golf. And LIV persuaded Masters champion Jon Rahm to join. Monahan did not set a timetable for an outcome.

NASCAR

It's been nearly 13 years since two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dan Wheldon was killed in a crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Although the grieving process has not stopped for his widow, Susie Wheldon gave unprecedented access to filmmaker Laura Brownson. Together they made the move “The Lionheart,” which airs Tuesday night on HBO and MAX and chronicles the life of the late Wheldon and Susie's life as a single mother who allowed her two teenage sons to follow in their father's footsteps as budding young racers.

COLLEGE SPORTS

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz says there's a 50-50 chance of Congress passing legislation regulating college athletics by the end of the year. Cruz lowed his estimate of a bill getting through by the end of this session and said he and his counterparts are running out of time. The senator from Texas believes something will get done to standardize name, image and likeness and other financial aspects of college sports in the country. His comments came after Cruz oversaw a roundtable discussion on the topic with former Alabama football coach Nick Saban, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and others.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Niagara 67 Siena 65

Iona 60 Manhattan 57

UVM 66 New Hampshire 59

Louisville plans to fire men's basketball coach Kenny Payne after he went 12-52 in two seasons. That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press late Tuesday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Louisville officials had not yet met with Payne. The coach said after the Cardinals’ 94-85 first-round loss to North Carolina State in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Tuesday that he had not been informed of his status with the program. Louisville is 1-28 away from home under the former Cardinals player and has just five wins in ACC play.

Aidan Mahaney scored 23 points, Mitchell Saxen had 19 points and 15 rebounds and No. 21 Saint Mary’s led nearly the entire way beat No. 17 Gonzaga 69-60 on Tuesday night and interrupt the Bulldogs’ stranglehold on the West Coast Conference Tournament title. Gonzaga had won four WCC championships in a row and 10 of 11. Saint Mary’s in 2019 was the one year the Bulldogs didn’t claim the trophy over that span. Also for Saint Mary’s, WCC player of the year Augustas Marciulionis scored 13 points. Anton Watson led the Zags with 18 points.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Rider 66 Iona 56

Mt. St. Mary’s 60 Marist 47

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Glens Falls is hosting New York’s high school state basketball tournament this week while its team is in the Class A semifinals. The tournament begins Thursday at the Cool Insuring Arena with more than 1000 student athletes expected to compete in the 18-game tournament. This is the third straight year the Black Bears have made the tournament, and they will tip off Friday morning.

