Late Albany County Legislator Matt Peter to be celebrated Saturday

Two events this weekend will honor the life of Albany County Legislator and Albany Parking Authority Executive Director Matt Peter, who died suddenly in December.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan will join Common Councilor Gabriella Romero and Peter’s family and friends to unveil “Matthew T. Peter Way” at the intersection of Lark Street and Lancaster Street in Albany’s Center Square Neighborhood. Peter was 38 when he died due to complications from a heart condition.

Sheehan says Peter had a huge impact on the city.

“I first met Matt when he volunteered on my campaign when I ran for City Treasurer in 2009," said Sheehan. "And at that time, I think he was pretty freshly out of college, he had finished his master's program and was working for the state. And he was very interested in politics, had been interested and involved in politics as a student at UAlbany. And he had volunteered and we continue to stay in touch after that. And ultimately, he became my campaign manager for my first run for mayor.”

Sheehan later picked Peter as her first Chief of Staff. In 2016, he became Executive Director of the Albany Parking Authority. In 2019, Peter was appointed to the Albany County Legislature representing the 5th District. He subsequently was elected to that post twice, most recently this past November.

Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs said “Matthew and I have known each other since I became a freshman council member and he was the mayor's Chief of Staff. He has been an advisor to me for my own mayoral campaign and so I had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with Matthew.”

Rich Azzopardi, the longtime spokesman for Andrew Cuomo, says Peter was his best friend. “He meant the world to people all across the spectrum. I think his work in the parking authority, he used the parking authority as a vehicle to beautify the city and to support economic development and to make this a better place. On the county legislature, he earned respect from across the political spectrum because he was because there was intellectual honesty, and his intelligence and his curiosity, and his willingness to hear all sides. If he didn't agree with you he told you, and he told you why. But he always kept an open mind,” said Azzopardi.

Sheehan agrees. “Matt really was a person who believed in the power of civic engagement and in having people really become engaged in the community, to make sure that their voices were heard. And he really believed it. And he would call when he thought something, we weren't doing something right, or is that he wanted to see it done differently and he also would celebrate the successes. And so he was truly someone who loved the city and worked really hard to try to make it a better place,” Sheehan said.

A memorial is being held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Kiernan Plaza in Albany. Speakers include Congressman Paul Tonko, Mayor Sheehan, State Senator Neil Breslin and Assemblymember Pat Fahy. The event will also serve as a fundraiser to help support "The Matthew Peter ’06, MA ’07 Scholarship for Public Service."