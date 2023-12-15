Albany Parking Exec. Dir and Albany Co. legislator Matt Peter dies suddenly

Albany is mourning the loss of a prominent, rising political figure.

Albany County legislator Matt Peter represented the 5th district and also served as Executive Director of the Albany Parking Authority. His death at age 38 was publicly announced on Thursday.

Peter was a former chief of staff to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, who called Peter "a true public servant." "He cared very much about the city of Albany, about our residents and was passionate about everything that he did," said Sheehan. "And so it is such a shock and such a loss for someone so young, who was a county legislator and executive director of the parking authority, he had been my chief, my very first Chief of Staff, my campaign manager on my first campaign, he was family to me. And so my heart goes out to his partner and to his parents, and all of his family, and friends who are really grieving today at this sudden and unexpected loss."

A year ago, Peter was diagnosed with aneurysm of the heart. This fall, Peter underwent emergency surgery after the aneurysm burst. He spoke with WAMC after the surgery. "…it's sort of scary how finite everything can be and how quickly things can change," Peter said.

While recovering, Peter said he was getting back to a normal schedule. He expressed gratitude for the cardiac care he had received and looked forward to the coming holiday season. "I'm an Albany guy. You know, currently, my house on Lancaster, where I live with my partner, and we're investing in it, we want to, you know, it wasn't, it's an 1851 historic house that we're gradually bringing back into its full potential, and we're excited about that, you know, my neighborhood is fantastic. I love seeing my neighbors and, you know, representing them in the county elections and fantastic. You know, so I'm just very thankful at this point, and really looking forward to continuing the work I'm doing and living the life I've been, you know, I wouldn't say granted an extension, but you know, been allowed to be able to continue," said Peter.

Peter participated in last weekend's annual Lark Street Santa Speedo Sprint and helped raise more than $5,000 for the Albany Damien Center. Then, the unexpected happened. "He was undergoing some surgery, and he did not survive the surgery," Sheehan said. "And so it is, I think, a reminder to all of us how we don't know what the next day is going to bring for us. And so it's important that we live our lives to the fullest. And Matt was certainly somebody who lived his life to the fullest, he accomplished so much in a short period of time. And I'm grateful to have known Him and to have been able to call him my friend."

Peter was appointed to the county legislature in 2019. A Democrat, he won election that November and was re-elected last month. His death has been a wincing blow to many, including County Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce.

"The entire Albany County Legislature, our staff, the community, were completely and utterly devastated and shocked by this news," Joyce said. "They say in politics, there's no friends. But Matt was a very close friend, he was a great supporter. He's a great friend and supporter of everyone. He's one of the most brilliant, hardworking, and compassionate people I've ever had the pleasure of working with. He will be greatly missed."

Peter’s 5th legislative district overlaps with Albany Common Councilor Gabriella Romero’s 6th Ward. "I'm heartbroken," Romero said. "It's such a loss for the city, but really such a loss for our neighborhood. Matt and I basically represented the same district, me in the city and him in the county. And it's just, we knew he some health issues, but it really was unexpected. To have such an intense advocate for our city and our neighborhoods gone so soon."

County legislator Mark Grimm, a Republican representing the 29th district, said he worked closely with Peter across political lines. "He was Vice Chair of the Finance Committee and I was the ranking member. And you know, we're from different parties, we had different philosophies, but our relationship was really good because he was always open to listening to each person's point of view. I always appreciated that. It was a collegial approach that he spearheaded, and that will be sorely missed in the legislature," said Grimm.

Peter also assisted fellow officials in their political careers. He appeared at Albany Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs’ campaign kickoff event as the Democrat runs to succeed Mayor Sheehan. "We as a community and as a city, mourn his loss. We'll miss all of the fun, all of the commitment and all of the innovation that Matthew offered with every encounter with every initiative, and most importantly, we will honor his life through the legacy he leaves behind, given that he has touched so many and worked to ensure that this is and continues to be a better city for generations to come,” said Applyrs.

Sheehan says a Memorial Service will be held "sometime after the holidays." The Albany Parking Authority will decide on new leadership. The county legislature will also pick a successor to serve the remainder of Peter's term.

County Executive Dan McCoy said in a statement. "I have been proud to work with him on a host of issues over the years, including expanded mental health services, small business support and more. The people of Albany County’s 5th Legislative District and the City of Albany have lost a tremendous advocate in Matt. My heart breaks for his family and loved ones who are mourning, and my condolences go out to each of them.”