Mayor of Greenfield, Massachusetts, announces new acting police chief

Days after the sudden retirement of former Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr., the mayor’s office has assigned Logistics Lieutenant Todd Dodge to assume the role.

In an announcement, Mayor Virginia Desorgher said Dodge would become acting/provisional police chief effective Wednesday, February 21.

Deputy Chief William Gordon had been serving in the interim since Haigh departed on Friday.

According to the mayor, Dodge has been with the department since 1998. In a statement, the new acting chief said he was “overwhelmingly honored” to be named and that he will quote “do the right things for the right reasons.”

Haigh’s sudden retirement came two years after his reinstatement by the previous mayor.

He had been put on leave after he and the department, were found guilty in 2022 of racially discriminating against a former officer a decade ago.