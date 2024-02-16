Police chief in Greenfield, Mass., retires abruptly

The chief of police for Greenfield, Massachusetts, has retired, effective Friday, Feb. 16.

The mayor's office said it received a letter regarding the retirement of Robert Haigh Jr. a day prior, and noted that Deputy Chief William Gordon will serve in the interim.

Neither the mayor's office or police department detailed why Haigh was retiring.

Greenfield PD said on Facebook Friday morning that a small gathering was held for the announcement. Department officials authorized to speak with the media were not immediately available for comment.

Haigh, as well as the Greenfield Police Department, were found guilty in 2022 of racially discriminating against a former officer a decade ago.

He was put on leave, but then reinstated that year by then-Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner in a move that led to months of strife with the city council.

Haigh served with Greenfield Police for nearly 11 years.