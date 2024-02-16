Albany mayor hopeful beloved local cinema The Spectrum can be saved

A beloved local cinema in Albany is closing next week, but perhaps not for long.

With its mix of arthouse and foreign films and Hollywood blockbusters,

The Spectrum has been a neighborhood staple for generations. The Times Union first reported the closure is set for the 22nd, with operator Landmark pulling out. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says there's no cause for alarm.

"I have been in talks with individuals who are interested in who are representing those who are interested in purchasing that theater. And there seems to be a very high level of confidence that it will open under new ownership and continue to be a really important part of the city of Albany and the Delaware Avenue neighborhood," Sheehan said.

The Delaware Area Neighborhood Association says on Facebook that Spectrum owners "are in talks with potential operators and encourage us to keep our fingers crossed and send good energy."

Chief City Auditor and mayoral candidate Dorcey Applyrs lived in the Spectrum 8's shadow for many years. "I, like others were surprised to hear of the closure. In fact, as a councilwoman of the first ward I lived really close to the Spectrum. So I had the chance to spend a lot of time there with my family and just really enjoy that very unique gem that we have in our city. I think the good news is, from my understanding, there is already interest in purchasing the Spectrum. So what we may see and what I really hope to see, is really a soft handoff from one business owner to the other," Applyrs said.

7th ward Common Councilor Sergio Adams says despite Landmark's exit, the show will go on. “I'm looking forward to conversations in the future with the direction of the Spectrum 8 theatre as well as what we can do as a council in the city to retain and attract good business owners,” Adams said.

Sheehan finds the clamor over a rash of business closures "perplexing."

"I've been continuing to cut a record number of ribbons. We have businesses that are opening here, we have very successful entrepreneurs, we had a very successful round of grants that were given out of our rescue plan funding to small businesses. And so, the environment here is very strong. You know, I think about back in the day when Walters, which was a staple on Madison Avenue, closed, and people were wringing their hands, saying 'what's going to happen?' and it is now an expanded spot that is part of a thriving upper Madison Avenue. And when I think about the opportunities that continue to exist along these important corridors that we are seeing reinvestment. Price Chopper has just announced that it's going to be building a Market 32 where the old ShopRite was. And so, you know, businesses come and go, but the fundamentals of the underlying economy here in Albany and in upstate New York, remain strong," Sheehan said.

Landmark, which took over Spectrum 8 in 2015, did not respond to a request for comment.