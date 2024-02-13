Political fallout likely to continue even after Albany County DA David Soares plans to return raise

Although Albany County District Attorney David Soares says he will return what has become a controversial salary bonus, the political heat is on.

The 11 percent raise Soares cut for himself was funded by a state grant, as first reported by the Times Union and WRGB last week. In the days since, Soares has faced calls to step down and eroding political support.

The fifth-term Democrat attempted to stem the tide of negative reaction by posting a video late Monday on social media.

"I'd like to change the conversation," Soares said. "And in order to do that, I need to return that money. I need to work with our Albany County Legislature to return those funds, and seek to redistribute those funds to the men and women in the Albany County District Attorney's office."

Too little, too late? Albany County Comptroller Sue Rizzo, whose office launched the investigation, says returning the money doesn't stop the probe. "I still need to look at longevity, as well as the permissibility of the grant as to who got the grant funds. So the investigation will continue," said Rizzo.

Soares alleges the entire incident is political. Albany County Legislator Dustin Reidy of the 30th District is Vice Chair of the Audit and Finance and the Law Committee. "I don't think there's anything political about this," Reidy said.

Reidy says every county resident deserves to hear Soares give a clear explanation of what happened. "That's why we requested that he come before a joint committee meeting for both the Law and Audit & Finance committee on February 28th. I believe he's indicated that he will, you know, he is going to answer that request. Although I've not been in contact with the District Attorney myself. So beyond that, on the political fallout side, I'm the chair of the Guilderland Democratic committee. I'm a proud Albany County Democratic committee member, I think, tonight, I do not believe, and I certainly would not support endorsing the current district attorney at this point," said Reidy.

Albany County Legislator Andrew Joyce of the 9th District says Soares dropped the ball when it came to due diligence. "You would have to assume, with a with a shop full of attorneys and lawyers and legal minds that you'd be able to come to a good determination there. When a deferred prosecution grant question came up during the most recent budget negotiations, we had noticed that they're using the grant to give raises and bonuses that were, for lack of a better term, individuals in the office. And we questioned internally and publicly whether or not that was the proper use of the grant. But with the district attorney's office has been doing over the past three years of talking about the new discovery reforms and all the new requirements on his office and his need to adequately compensate the individuals in his office that are doing this extra work. In no point during that discussion, did the idea come about to give the district attorney a raise. Because as it's been noted, since this story broke, county, executive sheriff, district attorney, those salaries are set. And it's something that we need to negotiate, you know, at a different level," Joyce said.