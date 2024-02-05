The search for Plattsburgh mayoral candidates begins

Now that Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest will not run for re-election, local leaders are wondering who will seek the office.

The decision by the Democratic mayor not to seek a second four-year term was a surprise. Plattsburgh City Democratic Committee Chair Susan Moore says no one has yet come forward to announce a campaign.

“I have heard just rumors. Names start flying you know around the rumor mill. But, no, I do not know of anybody specifically at this moment.”

The same is true for potential GOP candidates according to City Republican Committee Chair David Souliere.

“At this time we do not have a concrete candidate.”

Republican Scott Beebie, Rosenquest’s challenger in the 2020 election, says he won’t be on this year’s ballot.

“I have no plans of running again.”

The petition process for major party candidates begins on February 27th and petitions must be filed with the Board of Elections between April 1st and 4th.

