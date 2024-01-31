U.S. Attorney charges four past, present Mass. State Troopers with involvement in bribery scheme

Six men are named in an alleged conspiracy to award commercial driver's licenses or CDLs to applicants who either failed or never took the test to earn them.

“One of the core missions of this office and our federal law enforcement partners is to keep communities safe from an array of potential threats. That overarching goal, protecting public safety and rooting out public corruption, is what lies at the heart of a 74-count indictment that was unsealed this morning in federal court," said Acting United States Attorney Joshua Levy in Boston Tuesday. “A grand jury has charged that four current and former Massachusetts State Troopers and two civilians, they have been indicted for their role in an alleged scheme to falsify the results of commercial driver's licenses or CDLs. These are the types of licenses that people need out there who are driving trucks and large vehicles need to secure in order to operate those vehicles safely. The indictment alleges these defendants gave passing scores to people who did not pass the test to obtain a CDL.”

According to Levy’s office, at least 17 CDL applicants were falsely passed by the troopers charged with administering the licensing test between May 2019 and January 2023. Applicants in on the scheme had their tests marked with the code word “golden” to indicate special treatment.

The six accused are in state custody, and face sentences up to 20 years in prison for the most serious charges if convicted.

“Four of these defendants were arrested this morning, including two members of the Massachusetts State Police- Sergeant Gary Cederquist and Trooper Joel Rogers," said Levy. "Two civilians were also arrested this morning- Scott Camara and Eric Mathison. Two retired Massachusetts State Troopers were arrested in Florida yesterday, Calvin Butner and Perry Mendes.”

Levy says the conspiracy dated back to 2018.

“In return for passing unqualified applicants, one of the defendants, Sergeant Gary Cederquist, is alleged to have received personal benefits of a variety [of] natures: A new driveway valued over $10,000, a $2,000 snowblower, and other such items," the U.S. Attorney continued. "The grand jury indictment against these six men includes charges of extortion, honest services mail fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and falsification of records. In short, as alleged in this indictment, the CDLs were for sale, and troopers were bribed with free goods to pass applicants no matter how they performed on the test.”

The investigation’s findings underscored how cavalier the alleged conspirators were about falsely issuing CDLs in Massachusetts.

“They jokingly talk about golden treatments and golden handshakes, referring to giving guaranteed passes to certain CDL applicants regardless of how they did on test," Levy explained. "In one text, defendant Butner, a Massachusetts State Trooper, allegedly talks about an applicant who is performing required maneuvers, and he described him as ‘a mess,’ and he said that the applicant owes defendant Cederquist prime rib for passing the test. In another message about a CDL applicant that he passed, Sergeant Cederquist allegedly texted defendant Mathison, commenting ‘this kid is an idiot,’ and [has] no idea what he is doing.’”

The gifts received for the falsified test results ranged from mailboxes with granite posts to cases of Arizona Iced Tea.

“I want to reassure the public that our office has been working with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles and providing information where we come across people who are known to have obtained a CDL improperly, and that coordination has happened throughout this investigation,” said Levy.

Multiple Western Massachusetts legislators reached by WAMC News declined to comment.

In a statement, Interim Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Colonel John Mawn Jr. condemned the actions of the troopers involved in the alleged plot and said it shouldn’t tarnish the vast majority of the force.

The department has a long history of controversy.

In 2005, an investigation over hazing in the State Police Training Academy saw three troopers removed from their positions, including Academy Commandant Lieutenant Richard Lane. In 2017, the Boston Globe investigated allegations of racism, harassment, and discrimination against troopers of color in the overwhelmingly white force. In 2018, the MSP was rocked by multiple investigations on the state and federal level over falsified overtime reports and embezzlement. The same year, the Globe revealed that the troop that oversees the Massachusetts Port Authority, Troop F, was keeping hidden payroll records that were unknown to the commonwealth.