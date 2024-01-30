Four current, former Massachusetts State Police troopers charged in alleged bribery scandal

Four current and former Massachusetts State Police troopers are among six people facing charges for their alleged involvement in a bribery scheme dating back to 2018.

Conspiracy, extortion and mail fraud are among the charges listed in a 74-count indictment detailed by Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy Tuesday.

At a Boston press conference, Levy detailed how the troopers involved in the scheme received thousands of dollars’ worth of items in exchange for issuing falsely acquired commercial driving licenses.

“They have been indicted for their role in an alleged scheme to falsify the results of commercial driver's licenses or CDLs," Levy said. "These are the types of licenses that people need out there who are driving trucks, and large vehicles need to secure in order to operate those vehicles safely. The indictment alleges these defendants gave passing scores to people who did not pass the test to obtain a CDL.”

In a statement, Interim State Police Superintendent Colonel John Mawn Jr. says his department condemns the alleged actions.