Opening arguments begin in Washington County driveway shooting trial

Opening arguments began Thursday during the fourth day of the trial of Kevin Monahan, the man accused of killing Kaylin Gillis by firing on a car in his driveway last year, after three days of jury selection.

Monahan, 66, is facing second-degree murder charges after, prosecutors allege, he fired on several vehicles that had entered the driveway of his Hebron home April 15th. The case made national headlines and dominated local news. Judge Adam Michelini called 500 potential jurors, and after three days, 12 jurors and 4 alternates were seated Wednesday.

The jurors, nine men and three women, heard opening arguments from the 1st Assistant District Attorney Chris Morris and defense attorney Art Frost.

Morris’ opening statement began with a specific line that Monahan said to police the night of Gillis’ death: “I wish they’d get out of my yard so I can go back to bed.”

Morris described the events of the night that led to two cars and a motorcycle entering the driveway of Monahan’s Hebron home. He says Monahan exited his house and fired upon the caravan, gravely wounding the 20-year-old Schuylerville woman.

Morris also reviewed the charges of the case; 2nd degree murder, reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, and tampering with evidence.

Monahan was absolutely the one who fired the shot which killed Kaylin Gillis, Morris argued, but his job will be proving to the jury that Monahan fired with a depraved indifference for human life.

Monahan fired two shots, one, the defense team will argue, as a warning shot, and one on accident. Morris said that his case does not separate the two shots and that together they constitute Monahan’s disregard for human life.

Morris also said that much of his case will hinge on the 911 call made by Monahan following the shooting when police officers pulled into his driveway asked him to come talk to them.

Monahan was told they were there for a noise complaint and told the operator that he had been asleep since 8:30, that the noise could have been some hunters with dogs in the woods behind his home, and that he wanted to go back to sleep.

Defense attorney Frost began with a phrase he repeated throughout his opening argument: “This was a terrible accident, and somebody should have realized that by now.”

Frost’s strategy will revolve around painting Monahan as a scared man who was simply trying to defend his wife, not a heartless, wicked recluse without a care for the lives of others.

Frost also detailed the evidence he would bring to prove that the 20-gauge shotgun that Monahan fired that night is defective, and can fire without the trigger being pulled.

Frost described Monahan as having fired one shot after a motorcycle drove up to his house and turned around as a warning shot. According to Frost, Monahan then lost his footing, hitting his gun and causing the second, fatal shot to fire.

Frost asked the jurors to pay attention to Morris’ case throughout the rest of the trial and interrogate moments where Monahan could have fired if he was, as the prosecution will claim, evil.

The trial is expected to go through the end of January.