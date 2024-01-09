Jury selection continues during second day of Monahan trial

Jury selection at the trial for a man accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis in his driveway last spring is in its second day.

The case centers on the circumstances of the April 15th shooting that left the young Schuylerville woman dead. Kevin Monahan, 66, of Hebron is accused of firing upon vehicles that had mistakenly entered the driveway of his home.

The court has called 500 people as potential jurors due to the high-profile nature of the case, and the preliminary selection process is expected to go through Wednesday.

Proceedings Monday morning covered a handful of motions and items pertaining to the case. One motion focused on conversations between Monahan and Doctor Frank Isele.

First Assistant District Attorney Christian Morris said that the prosecution would only put Dr. Isele on the stand as an impeachment witness to refute testimony given by Monahan if he does speak during the trial.

In addition to the 2nd degree murder charge Monahan also been charged with reckless endangerment in the 1st degree and tampering with physical evidence. His defense attorneys have said Monahan was frightened when he pulled the trigger. Police said they were unable to find one of the shotgun shells fired from Monahan’s 20-gauge shotgun.

Monahan’s attorneys, Art Frost and Kurt Mausert, also questioned the potential testimony of Gillis’ boyfriend Blake Walsh. Morris said Walsh’s testimony would avoid any character descriptions of Gillis, and is relevant because it relates to who was in the car with Gillis at the time of the shooting.

Judge Adam Michelini also blocked the use of language that could be prejudicial against Monahan like “perpetrator,” “assailant,” or “victim.”