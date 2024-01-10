Prosecution and defense aim to finalize jury ahead of opening arguments in Monahan trial

Wednesday is the third day of jury selection at the trial of Kevin Monahan, the man accused of fatally shooting Kaylin Gillis in his driveway last spring.

The trial began with two whole days of pre-screening roughly 500 potential jurors for the high-profile case. It centers around the April 15th fatal shooting of the 20-year-old Schuylerville woman.

The case made national news and was nearly impossible to avoid in the surrounding community – part of the reasoning behind Judge Adam Michelini’s move to call so many potential jurors.

Michelini opened with his own questions to jurors covering their education, work background, family, as well as any previous experience as a juror or connections to law enforcement. He also asked jurors how they liked to spend their spare time.

The prosecution and defense teams aim to have screened roughly 120 remaining potential jurors down to just 12 jurors for the trial before opening arguments Thursday.

Defense attorneys Art Frost and Kurt Mausert have focused their questions around potential jurors’ knowledge of the case. Many jurors admitted that they were not as aware of the facts of the case as they maybe should be, and Frost followed up by asking if they would be able to “wait and see” the entirety of the evidence of the case before coming to a decision.

One potential juror said he believes accidents don’t just happen with guns, but added he did not know all of the facts of the case yet and was prepared to withhold judgement.

Frost also asked potential jurors if they knew what it was like to be “truly afraid.” The defense’s strategy will likely revolve around Monahan’s state of mind the night of the shooting. They will claim that he feared for his life as several vehicles entered his Hebron driveway.

The defense team also questioned potential jurors on their beliefs about gun ownership; Frost asked jurors where they fall in a range of an expansive 2nd Amendment to very limited ownership.

Prosecutors centered their questions for potential jurors around the fact that they face the burden of proof – it’s the prosecution’s job to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Monahan committed the crimes he is accused of. 1st Assistant District Attorney Chris Morris, the lead prosecutor, also asked potential jurors how they determine if someone is credible in their everyday lives.

Morris also ran some hypotheticals past jurors to question how they infer intentions behind actions, asking, would you have trouble determining the state of mind of someone without knowing every single detail about what they were thinking or doing?