Jury selection starts in Monahan trial

Jury selection has started in the trial of Kevin Monahan, the man accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis in his driveway last year.

The case made national headlines in April when Kevin Monahan shot twice at a car that had pulled into his driveway, according to police. One of those shots hit and killed Kaylin Gillis of Schuylerville.

Monday was the first of a few days of jury selection. Because of the highly publicized nature of this case, the court called in nearly 500 potential jurors so selection is excepted to take until Wednesday. The press has not yet been able to sit in on any proceedings because potential jurors are filling out the standard juror questionnaires — letting judge Adam Michelini know if, for example, they have a doctor’s appointment or other conflict that would prevent them from serving as a juror.



Before the jury selection process began, a handful of pre-trial motions and items were brought before the court.

One focused on barring specific language that witnesses could use. Defense attorneys Art Frost and Kurt Mausert petitioned the court to prevent witnesses from referring to Monahan as a “perpetrator” or “assailant” as well as prevent witnesses from referring to Gillis as a “victim.” 1st Assistant District Attorney Chris Morris did not anticipate any witnesses using these terms during their testimonies.

Another motion focused on preventing any clothes or other items, like pins or badges, in or around the courtroom that display support for Gillis or could otherwise sway the opinion of a potential juror.

Another point surrounded the testimony of three witnesses the defense intends on calling to the stand. One is Blake Walsh, Gillis’ then-boyfriend, who will provide no character evidence, meaning his testimony will focus on the facts of the case.

Two Hudson Falls responding police officers share the last name Gillis, and the defense questioned their relation to Kaylin Gillis. The ADA clarified that they have no relation to or knowledge of Gillis or her family.

Finally, the lawyers discussed the use of testimony by a doctor who had discussed the case with Monahan. The ADA said that the doctor would only be used as an impeachment witness if Monahan’s testimony differs from their recorded conversations.

Gillis died moments after the April 15th shooting, when the SUV she was in pulled into the wrong driveway by mistake. Monahan is accused of firing on two vehicles that pulled into his driveway in the rural town of Hebron. He is facing second-degree murder and other charges. His defense attorneys have said Monahan was frightened when he pulled the trigger.