Ahead of his move to Yonkers, Schenectady Board of Education accepts superintendent's resignation

The Schenectady City School District has officially accepted the resignation of its superintendent. Anibal Soler Jr. has held the role since 2021 and will become the next superintendent of Yonkers Public Schools in May.

On Tuesday, the Yonkers Public School Board of Trustees applauded after Soler was chosen to lead the third-largest school district in New York state.

Soler was selected to serve the Yonkers district from May 1st, 2024 until at least June 1st, 2028. Yonkers Board of Trustees President Rev. Steve Lopez said in a statement: “Our exhaustive national search has culminated in selecting a leader whose unparalleled experience in transforming urban school districts is a perfect match for our needs.”

Soler launched district programs in Schenectady including the Community Schools Initiative, Early College High School, and a district core-instructional program. At the Batavia City School District in Western New York, where he served prior to his arrival in the Electric City, Soler is credited with “significantly” improving graduation rates.

Looking ahead, Soler called his appointment a “great honor and a privilege.”

Wednesday night, the Schenectady Board of Education voted unanimously to accept Soler’s resignation, effective April 30th.

Schenectady school board president Bernice Rivera read from a prepared statement:

“So as most of you know, Superintendent Soler has been appointed as the next superintendent of Yonkers Public Schools. We are grateful for his leadership in Schenectady and wish him luck in his new position.”

Rivera said the board will work with Soler to develop a succession plan.

“Under the leadership of Superintendent Soler and with the support of the board, we have put in place a strong team of individuals who will continue the work for the best of our students and community. Our dedicated administrative staff, all staff members, our union partners and community have also been strong collaborators of all the work here in Schenectady and we want to uplift that,” said Rivera. “There is no way this progression could be possible without the Schenectady Village.”

The board held an executive session to begin discussion on next steps Wednesday night.

Soler’s presence was viewed favorably by the union that represents Schenectady teachers.

On Soler’s departure, Mike Silverstri, president of the Schenectady Federation of Teachers, told WAMC it’s the first time in his nearly 20 years that members are disappointed to see a non-interim superintendent leave the district.

Silvestri said Soler’s biggest impact on the district was his demeanor.

"A lot of leadership has to do with how people lead and who they are, and he was a person who led in a way that treated people with respect and understood the troubles the district had been through, and wanted to be there to support the district to move forward. And also, importantly, was the fact that he has built a team behind him that we believe can now be the next person up and take over a position, as opposed to leaving us high and dry as he moves on to a new opportunity,” said Silvestri.

The Schenectady City School District is comprised of 15 schools and three satellite programs. According to The Daily Gazette, Soler earned $224,000 for the 2022-2023 school year.