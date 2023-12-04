State funding supports new space for Schenectady Ambassadors program

A program that gives opportunities to those in need and provides assistance to Schenectady visitors is opening a permanent downtown location.

The Jay Street Marketplace in downtown Schenectady had one remaining empty storefront – which will now become a home for the Downtown Ambassadors program, a project born in 2009 in a partnership between Proctors and the Schenectady City Mission.

Ambassadors are identified by their red caps and jackets and assist residents and visitors find a place to park, cross the street, or find a place to eat.

Standing on Jay Street’s pedestrian walkway, Democratic New York State Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara announced $75,000 in state funding to support a permanent home for the Ambassadors program for the next five years.

“It transforms lives, helps people get work experience, and puts them on the path to be able to lift themselves up and help themselves and help our communities succeed,” said Santabarbara.

The program has been so successful it’s also active in Albany.

Ray Gillen, chair of economic development organization Metroplex, says though he was initially skeptical of the Ambassador program when it was pitched more than a decade ago, he’s a now a strong supporter of the effort.

“You know, we have people from all over the country come in and talk to us about the ambassador program, because it's a way of empowering folks who were formerly homeless, putting them into a job training program, and sending them out as greeters and folks who can welcome visitors to downtown Schenectady, it's been a tremendous success,” said Gillen.

Many of those who serve as Ambassadors have dealt with their own challenges. Ambassador Paul, who came to the City Mission when he was experiencing homelessness four years ago, has been working as an Ambassador for the last four months. He enjoys the role of Ambassador.

“Being a blessing to someone else who I may encounter who may have the same some of the same problems that I had myself. When I when I came to Schenectady, you know, while being able to give them direction to food, clothing, shelter, or whatever the case may be, any resource that I have available at my disposal, I'm quite willing to help them with. And that's what gives me joy,” said Paul.

In addition to a providing a downtown office space for the Ambassadors at 179 Jay Street, the state dollars will also fund peer support services.

The storefront location will also have space for the Schenectady County HUB. The HUB is an effort between the city, the county, and local human service providers.

Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford says the collaboration is aimed at solving issues related to homelessness, substance abuse, and poverty.

“They talk regularly about individuals in need, maybe some individuals that have had police contact or a lot of contact with our fire department for medical reasons, and we see how we can help them. And the HUB proactively goes out weekly, sometimes multiple times weekly, seeking out these individuals, meeting them where they are, and asking them proactively, ‘What do you need? How can we help you?’”

As state lawmakers prepare for the next legislative session and learn more about Governor Kathy Hochul’s agenda for 2024 in January, Santabarbara says support for programs like the Downtown Ambassadors is one piece of his top priority.

“Public safety is the number one concern it has been and it continues to be. So I'm hoping to see more initiatives to address public safety to make sure we're keeping our community safe. Make sure we're supporting our police departments been fair with supporting law enforcement, to make sure we're supporting initiatives like this in our community to uplift everyone to make community successful,” said Santabarbara.