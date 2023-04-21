Hundreds attending services for Kaylin Gillis in Schuylerville

Hundreds of friends, family and community members have turned out today to mourn Kaylin Gillis and celebrate her life. The 20-year-old from Schuylerville, in Saratoga County, was shot and killed on Saturday when the car she was in pulled into the wrong driveway by mistake.

Authorities allege 65-year-old Kevin Monahan of Hebron in Washington County shot at the car twice. He is charged with second degree murder and is being held without bail.

Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy was among the mourners at Flynn Brothers funeral home.

"I'm not surprised wit the outpouring of support and the people that will show up throughout the day," he said. "It's very, very crowded and it's a testament to Kaylin and the life that she lived, the friends that she made and the mark that she left on this community."

Reporters were not allowed into the funeral home. Murphy said he has stayed in touch with Gillis’ distraught family.

"They're holding on, but it's not easy," he said. "I can't imagine being in their shoes, in their spot. It's tragic and it's senseless."

Jerry Dymond of Valatie didn’t know the family, but said he was moved by the story and wanted to pay his respects.

"People were talking. They're crying and hugging each other, they're bonding and just being together," he said. "Everybody's just there trying to figure out why this happened. People are just caring. They're hugging one another, loving one another, trying to understand why this happened, how could this happen to someone as young as she is."