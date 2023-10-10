Attendees at Albany vigil for Israel discuss the impacts of the weekend attack

Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel Saturday morning stunned people around the world, including in upstate New York. Monday evening the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York held a vigil in Albany.

People of all ages from all walks of life came together in song and spirit to vent their sorrows and share their hopes for a quick resolution to the latest Middle East war.

Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th District, told the gathering he was shaken by the chain of events. "These challenges of the last several hours are unbearable when you think about them," said Tonko. "I watched some of the news accounts and the almost have to walk away because man's inhumanity to man overwhelms you with grief. Witnessing the torture of young children, teenagers at a dance individuals dragged from their homes, beaten and destroyed, left lifeless in front of their loved ones. What a torturous scenario, but a powerful statement of hate how it can destroy, suffocate life."

Claire Butkin from Oklahoma is a first-year student at Skidmore College. "This whole weekend, I haven't really eaten or showered. I can't. It's like, I can't take care of myself. I feel like in shock. I don't know I woke up and I at first it was like 20 people were murdered. And then it just kept on going up and up and up and up. And it's just, it doesn't feel real," Butkin said.

Dave Lucas / WAMC Claire Butkin from Tulsa, Oklahoma (far left, pictured with classmates) is a first-year student at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs.

Rabbi Rafi Spitzer of Niskayuna has been in touch with relatives in Israel.

"Today, I messaged on WhatsApp with my first cousin, who's been called to reserve duty in the south of Israel, he's on a base preparing. And I said to him what is the Massad ruach on the base? What does it feel like to be there? What is the morale like? What are people saying to each other? He said to me, 'Rafi. The morale is high there's a sense of unified purpose there's a sense of mission we're not focused on the bad stuff. We're focused on what needs to be done,'" Spitzer said.

Again, Butkin. "People who aren't Jewish underestimate the impact that something in Israel has on Jews everywhere, because that is our homeland and it's the place that we feel safe. And I'm scared I want to be at home. I'm a college student. It's a scary time to not be a place where you're familiar."

Albany County Legislator Sam Fein, a Democrat, says community support for Israel is unwavering. "Everyone is, you know, unified and speaking out about how terrible it is, you know, it's horrific what happened. I think regardless where people are on the political spectrum, regardless of generally how people feel about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, I think people recognize that there's really no justification for this type of violence and it needs to be denounced," said Fein.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the flag of Israel will fly over the capitol starting Wednesday.