Albany Parking Authority Executive Director Matt Peter dies

Matthew Peter, the executive director of the Albany Parking Authority, has died. Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced the sudden death of her former chief of staff Thursday afternoon. Peter was also an Albany County legislator.

In November, Peter spoke with WAMC about a heart aneurysm that resulted in a nearly fatal episode. In recent weeks, Peter said he was recovering and getting back to a normal schedule.

"I think it's made me realize to a certain extent all time is limited, not to take things for granted and, you know, try to experience as much as possible and follow through with things," Peter said.

Mayor Sheehan says flags at city buildings will be flown at half-staff in honor of Peter.

"The City of Albany owes him a debt of gratitude for his invaluable contributions," Sheehan said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his partner, Corinne, his family, friends, and the Parking Authority team during this incredibly difficult time. Matt's impact on our city will be remembered, and his loss is deeply felt by all of us."

“I am shocked and deeply saddened having heard the news of the passing of Albany County Legislator Matthew Peter," County Executive Dan McCoy said in a statement. "Matt was a dedicated and policy-focused public servant who truly cared about county residents and worked tirelessly to effect real change. I have been proud to work with him on a host of issues over the years, including expanded mental health services, small business support and more. The people of Albany County’s 5th Legislative District and the City of Albany have lost a tremendous advocate in Matt. My heart breaks for his family and loved ones who are mourning, and my condolences go out to each of them.”