Fears of gas leak lead to local evacuation after truck crash on I-88

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says a portion of Interstate 88 in Schenectady County will remain closed for much of today as a safety precaution after a truck crash overnight.

Hochul says the truck accident between Exit 24 and Exit 25 just before 3 o’clock this morning led to preparation for an evacuation of the area amid fears of a natural gas leak. That evacuation order was lifted a few hours later. She says several state agencies responded to the scene including the Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Trooper Stephanie O’Neil is the Public Information Officer for New York State Police Troop G. She says a box truck went off the highway east of Exit 24.

“On December 5, 2023, at about 2:52 a.m. state police responded to the report of a commercial vehicle off the roadway. The investigation has determined that a commercial vehicle exited the road and traveled down a steep ravine," said O’Neil.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

"That commercial vehicle was carrying multiple cylinders containing compressed natural gas, which led to a hazmat response and a safety perimeter establishment," O’Neil said. "The perimeter has not resulted in any home or business evacuation — I-88 has been closed in both directions out an abundance of caution until that hazardous material has been secured and removed."

Chet Laselle is a spokesperson for the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. "In response to the incident on I-88, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services deployed staff from the Office of Emergency Management, including the director. Additionally, the Office of Fire Prevention and Control has two hazmat response trailers on site in the event they are needed by our local partners, as well as eight fire protection specialists to provide hazmat technical support," Laselle said.

The truck driver was badly injured. The extent of those injuries was not disclosed. He was taken to the hospital.