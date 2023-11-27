A Schenectady veteran and inventor is honored by the New York State Senate

A 101-year-old World War II veteran from Schenectady who invented the modern bowling ball was honored in early November.

Staff Sergeant Joseph Gentiluomo and his family were honored in the office of Republican New York State Senator Jim Tedisco. Between 1942 and 1946, Gentiluomo served in the Army, including tours in Okinawa and Korea.

Tedisco, of the 44th district, presented Gentiluomo with a Liberty Medal.

“You and I know not much passes unanimously in the New York State Senate, so you’ve illustrated yourself as somebody who has really dedicated and provided so much wonderful efforts and service to our community,” Tedisco said. “Through your service in the armed forces and then coming back with your family and all your loved ones. So I’m going to put this on you first of all, and say congratulations to you as an Empire and Liberty Medal honoree.”

Gentiluomo was also inducted into the state Veterans Hall of Fame.

“He will be chronicled in this book with 62 others. And that will be kept in the Senate chronicles, for you so I’m going to give you that," said Tedisco. "And, of course, you’ll be able to take this home, which chronicles the history of just a portion of your life and what you have accomplished. And we’re proud of you, and we thank you, and I’m honored to be able to present you with these Empire Awards and put you in the hall of fame.”

Tedisco joked that there was one thing he wanted in exchange.

“In 4 more years he will be 105. He tells me that at 105 he has to take another driver’s license, because you still drive, don’t you, Joseph?” asked Tedisco.

“Yes I do,” said Gentiluomo.

“So, I want to be the first one after you pass that test to take a ride in that new Mercedes Benz you’re going to be presented to by Tony Simone. That’s going to be quite a ride when we take it,” said Tedisco

Married for 67 years, Gentiluomo was celebrated as a dedicated father and husband. He holds nearly 30 patents for various inventions, most notably the modern bowling ball.

“Well, when I was young I was always thinking. I invented golf balls that would hook and slice less. Golf balls that go further," Gentiluomo continued. "And I figured I’d do the same thing with the bowling ball – I investigated the bowling ball. I derived the equations of motion of the bowling ball as it travels down the bowling lane, and I noticed that if I put all the weight from the outside into the middle of the ball it would create more power at the pins.”

An RPI graduate work worked for IBM and GE, Gentiluomo’s inventions were not limited to the realm of sports. He also played a role in creating robotic hands for NASA.

Gentiluomo’s daughter Diane Simone spoke about what it was like growing up with her father.

“It was always important that we had a book of some nature in our hands. You know, and I can remember one day I came home from school and I got a C in gym, and he said to me, ‘Diane why did you get a C in gym?’ and I said ‘Because you never let us play!’ And it was true. But, I mean, he was a hard worker and he was a loyal father,” said Simone.

Simone added that her father’s mind is still sharp.

“I mean his mind was always going no matter what. No matter what. Whatever he was doing. I mean, he just designed my whole house and we did it over three years ago, he did all the plans,” continued Simone.

Gentiluomo says there’s no secret to his longevity.

“They all ask me what it takes to be 100 years old, what makes you live so long. I have no answer. The only thing I can say is the will to live long,” said Gentiluomo.