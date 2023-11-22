One of four political newcomers elected this year, incoming Ward 3 Pittsfield city councilor Wrinn preps for January

This year’s Pittsfield, Massachusetts municipal election saw four political newcomers elected to the 11-member city council. Alongside at-large candidate Alisa Costa, Ward 2 candidate Brittany Bandai, and Ward 7 candidate Rhonda Serre, Matthew Wrinn of Pittsfield’s Ward 3 is among the new legislators to be sworn in in January. Wrinn beat rival Bill Tyer with 68 percent of the vote. He’ll succeed Kevin Sherman, who chose to not seek re-election. Wrinn spoke with WAMC about the issues he heard on the stump and more.

WRINN: A lot of it was conditions of the roads, sidewalks, a lot of the projects that are being done around the ward that may or may not be a positive for a lot of residents. Obviously, the same city wide issues- People have issues with the homeless problem as well as the panhandling problem. But a huge percentage of people just wanted to have their voices heard and kind of felt when they reached out to the city, they didn't get a response, or the response wasn't sufficient, or their voices weren't heard.

WAMC: There are a few more key issues in Pittsfield this election cycle, ranging from the design of streets to be more pedestrian friendly to conversations around crime in the community. Of those larger conversations that took place across the wards and in the mayoral race, what stood out to you? And what were your thoughts on them?

I have a background in public safety. So, a lot of my focus was on safe neighborhood, safe streets. Public safety was a big concern. You know, I know I could be biased, but I know the police department does a great job. I'm not necessarily certain that they have all the help they need. As far as administratively goes, I think a deputy police chief would be very helpful for the administration within the police department. Obviously, you're going to need new officers on the street. But I'm not naive to the fact that that does cost the city money. So, I'm open to thinking of creative ways and different means to police the city in a safe manner. In other issues, with the major issues within the city, obviously, the homeless problem being such a multifaceted issue, I want to focus on helping the city, not just my ward, with really trying to make the resources that are available out there for people that maybe are suffering homelessness. We’ve got to really advertise the services and get some of these people to take advantage of the services that are offered out there. I've been a big proponent from the beginning with what the sheriff's department does with Second Street. There's a lot of unique programs that regard even just the little things like helping people fill out a job resume or getting them addresses to be able to use for mailing address so they can apply for jobs, how to dress for success, stuff like that. I'm willing to do what I can to promote those things to try to solve some of these problems

With [city council President Peter] Marchetti’s is victory in the mayoral race, what are your thoughts on his leadership in the council? And what are your thoughts on what it'll be like to work with him in the capacity as mayor?

It goes without even mentioning, his leadership- There's a reason why he's been there ss long as he has been. The man loves the city, he loves the people in the city. So, I ultimately believe he does have the best interest in the taxpayers. Obviously, no matter who's going to be the mayor, they're going to take heat from everybody. You can't make everybody happy, but ultimately, I think I could work with anyone. I've got a good reputation of, in my career, of working well with everybody. I play nice in the sandbox. [laughs]

How are you preparing to take on the role? I mean, you're stepping into the city council for the first time, I have to imagine you're doing some kind of homework to figure out what that's going to mean for you on a day-to-day basis.

Yeah, like I said before, I'm lucky coming into Ward 3, because Councilor Sherman was in there before me. And he's kept me abreast of what's going on in the community and what's some projects coming up for residents in the spring. So, I had a little heads up to what to expect. I'm looking over some documents for some tax assessments and stuff for 2024 so I'm not blind going in in January. A lot of it’s mental too- Just, all new to me. So, there's going to be certainly a learning curve for me getting into city council, but I'm a fast learner. So, I'm hoping to catch up quick.

If you had to describe the kind of new energy or change you're bringing to city governance, what would that be?

I’m younger- Not that the other members are older or younger. It's just, I've got a younger, different outlook, I've lived in big cities before, I've been involved in law enforcement, and I've been involved in the courts. I think I- I like to say that I think pragmatically. I think I can make some good, common-sense solutions. I'm obviously not going to be the type of person that's going to automatically vote with the popular- I'm going to vote for what's best for the people in the ward and the city as a total.