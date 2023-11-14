Saratoga Springs Democrats face reckoning following elections

Democrats gave up ground in Saratoga Springs’ city elections last week following divisive campaigns for mayor and commissioner of public safety.

Saratoga Springs voters chose to send a new mayor and public safety commissioner to city hall in the only two contested races for the five seats on the city council. Republican John Safford defeated first-term incumbent Democrat Ron Kim and One Saratoga platform candidate Chris Mathiesen for mayor. Tim Coll, a registered Democrat who appeared on the Republican and One Saratoga ballot lines, defeated first-term Democratic Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and independent candidate Kristen Dart.

Addressing supporters on election night, city Republican Committee chair Mike Brandi said the results were a “landslide” referendum on city politics.

“Most of all gratitude to the citizen of Saratoga Springs who showed up and voted today," said Brandi. "Those citizens who exercised their right to vote to say that we’re rejecting despair and vitriol in city council, and we want civility, we want respect, we want our city government to work for us.”

Mayor Kim, a former Public Safety Commissioner himself, and Commissioner Montagnino had feuded in and out of city council meetings for months. A frequent point of contention between the former allies was over how to respond to Black Lives Matter activists at council meetings.

Safford and Coll pledged to restore order in city hall.

Former Saratoga Springs Democratic Committee member Molly Dunn, who managed Dart’s campaign for Public Safety Commissioner, says the results point to a divide within the community.

“Underneath that, I think what they’re really looking to do is maintain the status quo and their psychological safety," explained Dunn. "So, you know, it says a lot more—I think this vote says a lot more about where our city is culturally at this moment. You know, was Saratoga ready to have a biracial woman who fights for reproductive rights and was looking to do systemic change, which is much needed, in our police department or would they rather vote for, you know, an older white man who was an ex-FBI agent tied to some questionable stings?”

Dart’s campaign frequently criticized Coll’s record. The retired FBI agent was involved in a 2004 case in which two Muslims were convicted of terrorism in an undercover sting in Albany. Coll has defended his role in the case that made national headlines.

Finishing third in the Public Safety race, Montagnino lost a week after he crossed party lines to endorse Safford for mayor – a move that caused members of the city’s Democratic Committee to pull their support for Montagnino.

Committee Chair Otis Maxwell says the crowded races and city hall turmoil made winning more difficult for Democrats.

“We had, in the mayor’s race, we had a candidate who was a former Democratic commissioner, who I’m sure syphoned off some Democratic votes and stopped our endorsed candidate Ron Kim from being reelected." Maxwell continued, "I’m disappointed about that because he’s been doing a great job.”

One Saratoga-backed candidate Chris Matheisen finished third in the mayoral race.

One Saratoga Chair Courtney DeLeonardis says the change in city hall was a reaction from voters to a tumultuous two-year council term. In addition to electing Coll, One Saratoga was successful in its backing of two candidates for County Supervisor – longtime Republican incumbent Matt Veitch and former city finance commissioner Michele Madigan, who also appeared on the Democratic line.

“All the fighting involved including, I would say, you know, look at the mailers and the negativity and things like that," said DeLeonardis. "It’s just—all that money that went into the mailers and went into the negative campaigning got them nowhere. What I love about us is we’re positive, we’re trying to do the right thing, we’re trying to give Saratogians the opportunity to have a different voice. And, you know, as far as I’m concerned I’d say we’ve been very successful.”

Montagnino’s campaign sent out a mailer before the election that depicted Dart next to a Saratoga BLM organizer. Critics called the mailer racist, which Montagnino denies.