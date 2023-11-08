Republican-backed candidate Coll beats incumbent Democratic Public Safety Commissioner Montagnino

Saratoga Springs Republicans gained power for the first time in years in Tuesday’s election, unseating the mayor and embattled Democratic Public Safety Commissioner.

Republican Party-backed Tim Coll unseated first-term Democrat Jim Montagnino, also beating independent Kristen Dart. Coll, also on the One Saratoga Line, finished with more than 4,000 votes, while Montagnino placed third with under 2,000, bringing a rocky tenure to a close.

Speaking to WAMC at the Republican election returns party, Montagnino said he is prepared to help Coll hit the ground running.

“I’m happy for Tim Coll, he fought a very clean race, there were no dirty tricks on his part at all, it was all above board for him," said Montagnino. "I’m going to assist in any way I possibly can with the transition. He’s welcome in our office all day everyday to look through the files, get to know everybody. I’ll do everything I can to make it a seamless transition for him.”

Friction between Montagnino and city Democrats boiled over in the closing days of the race.

The Saratoga Democratic Committee pulled its endorsement of Montagnino Monday following his endorsement of GOP mayoral candidate John Safford and a mailer critics labeled as racist, which Montagnino denied.

Dart was endorsed by the other four Democrats on the city council in September.

When the dust settled, first-term Democratic Mayor Ron Kim and Montagnino had both been unseated after months of feuding between the onetime allies.

Speaking with WAMC shortly after conceding, Dart said she’s proud to have received nearly 2,400 votes as an independent.

“I said in my speech that running for office is hard," explained Dart. "So, I commend Tim Coll for running and, you know, I think he can—has the opportunity to be a good leader in our community. And he’s coming in at a time when there is a lot of tension and a critical eye on how the city is operating on multiple levels. And I hope he is coming in with the intentionality of building community.”

Dart also chairs the city’s Civilian Review Board and served on the city’s state-mandated Police Reform Task Force.

Democratic Committee Chair Otis Maxwell disagrees with the characterization by Republicans that Tuesday’s election was a referendum on the lack of political diversity in city politics.

“I’m not sure that I would characterize it as that. You know, we’ve steadily had our rolls of Democrats increasing in the city, so it is logical that the democrats would win races where there is a majority vote," said Maxwell. "I think that this was a unique race. I don’t think that we can say there is a general desire for more diversity. At the same time, the Republicans had every right to have their voices heard.”

Speaking with WAMC shortly after the race was called in his favor, Coll, a retired FBI agent, reiterated his plans to return civility to city council meetings, which have been disrupted this term by Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

“First and foremost I will treat everyone, even if I disagree with them, with professionalism and respect and dignity," said Coll. “Well I think its starts with treating everyone equally including my fellow council members and whoever the mayor is going to be. I think you need to set that example for the rest of the community and that’s what I intend to do.”

Coll has discussed some plans to return order to city council meetings, like bringing in a Sergeant of Arms to remind attendees of the rules and regulations of council meetings.

