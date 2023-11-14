Democratic candidate Manir gains historic seat on Clifton Park Town Board

Clifton Park Democrats gained a spot on the town board for the first time in decades in last week’s election, as the party also defended the town’s highway superintendent from a GOP-backed challenger.

For the first time in nearly three decades, a Democrat, Zabed Manir, will sit on the town of Clifton Park’s historically all-Republican board.

Manir ran on the Working Families Party line. Voters also selected Republican Agatha Reid for another term.

Republican Christopher O’Hara lost his seat on the board. Democrat Mario Fantini also failed to get enough votes.

Manir says he understands that as a Democrat, he’ll be standing alone on the town board, but plans on working with the Republicans, led by Town Supervisor Phil Barrett, to ensure all town residents are represented.

“I know at the beginning it’s going to be hard, but my main things is I want to — I’m going to listen to them first and at least there won’t be a bias," explained Manir. "Also, I know there is a lot of infighting, but as long as you are professional and if you can come up with the real content and deliver the real information, you know, and if you believe in the right things and if you do your research you can actually present them, and you can work towards that.”

Saratoga County Democratic Committee Chair Martha Devaney says the election was the result of what she says is a lack of clarity in the town’s governance.

“The residents of Clifton Park wanted representation by people that would put the interests of the town first, and that’s what they sought out to do, was to speak to voters," said Devaney. "And they knocked on lots and lots of doors. And they got input from people that they just wanted a more cooperative and transparent form of leadership.”

Clifton Park Republican Committee Chair Jeff Jones disagrees with Devaney’s characterization.

“You know I joke sort of half-heartedly that we’re a victim of our own success here in Clifton Park," said Jones. "I mean, you can argue we’ve very few mistakes over the past 30 years, which is why the town has prospered the way it has. And sometimes you become a victim of that success when people want to move here and then they just want to change for change’s sake.”

Supervisor Barrett, recently elected to a 13th term, also rejected the idea that Manir’s victory is a referendum on the state of Clifton Park politics.

“It’s not terribly surprising that he won, that a Democrat won. It wasn’t because of some incredible campaign or outreach or connection that was made that wasn’t the case whatsoever," explained Barrett. "It was just a matter of — it came down to numbers. Like I said, you know, we’ve had many close races for town board over the years and it’s not that surprising that a Democrat won.”

Town Highway Supervisor Dahn Bull, who has previously run as a Republican, defended his seat on the Democratic line. Bull attributed his win to a coalition of supporters from across the political spectrum.

“I think it’s a great win for Clifton Park. My campaign was a multi-partisan effort with Democrats, Republicans, Conservatives, Independents, and we worked our tails off to fight the Republican machine, and make sure that we have someone in the Highway Department that is independent and representing our public and our infrastructure and not partisan ideologies,” said Bull.

A feud between Bull and Barrett has raged for months.

Most recently, Bull accused Barrett of politicizing public infrastructure before elections. Barrett has responded with accusations that Bull mismanaged funds, and failed to follow the town’s 284 Agreement — an agreement between the Town Board and the Highway Department as to what will get paved — and maintains that Bull owes the town $20,000 due to his failure to comply with the agreement.