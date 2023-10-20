Republican John Safford discusses second run for Saratoga Springs mayor

John Safford is running in a three-way race to be the next mayor of Saratoga Springs.

Safford, a Republican, will appear on November's ballot against Democratic Mayor Ron Kim and One Saratoga candidate Chris Mathiesen.

But it's not his first entry into Saratoga Springs politics. Eight years ago, Safford unsuccessfully challenged then-Democratic Mayor Joanne Yepsen. He's also run twice for Saratoga County Supervisor in the Spa City.

WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Safford earlier this week, a day after a jury returned a verdict that cleared the city and its police department of any wrongdoing in a civil wrongful death suit brought by the family of Darryl Mount Jr., who was seriously injured during a police foot chase a decade ago.