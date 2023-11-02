Third candidate enters Burlington, Vermont mayoral race

A second Democrat has entered the race for Burlington, Vermont mayor.

Burlington City Council South District Democrat Joan Shannon announced her candidacy Thursday, becoming the third woman in the field to replace outgoing Democrat Miro Weinberger. She has been on the council since 2003 and was its president from 2012 to 2015. She says Burlington needs help and she is the right person to lead it.

“We have a severely depleted police force. We have an unprecedented volume of people in our city who are struggling with homelessness. We have, you know, rampant drug use with fentanyl now on the scene. These are not problems unique to Burlington, but Burlington is feeling it pretty hard.”

Current City Council President Democrat Karen Paul and former city councilor and current state representative Progressive Emma Mulvaney-Stanak are also running. The election will be held on Town Meeting Day in March.