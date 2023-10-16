First candidate officially enters Burlington mayoral race

A former Burlington city councilor and current Vermont House representative is launching a campaign for mayor of Vermont’s largest city.

Progressive Emma Mulvaney-Stanak is the first candidate to officially launch a campaign for Burlington mayor following current Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger’s announcement on September 28th that he will not seek a fifth three-year term.

"I’ve been very concerned about the direction the city’s been heading in in terms of all the complex challenges we’re facing. But also just the political divisive tone and nature among city leaders. And it felt like it was an important time for me to reconsider my work and policy work as an elected state representative for Burlington and instead come back to the city and really offer a different new vision for the city and a new leadership style that I think is really going to help rebuild our community in the ways that it has started to unravel in recent years.”

The mayoral election will be held on Town Meeting Day, March 5th, 2024, using Ranked Choice Voting.