Democrat Karen Paul enters Burlington, Vermont mayoral race

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT
The first Democrat has officially entered the race for mayor of Burlington, Vermont.

City Council President Karen Paul held a campaign kickoff on Church Street Thursday evening. Paul told WAMC earlier that she is running because she believes she is the right person to lead the city and address challenges.

“Most importantly I have the professional background, the political acumen and a proven track record of decisively but collaboratively bringing all voices to the table and moving forward with action.”

Progressive Emma Mulvaney Stanak launched her campaign last week. Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger is not seeking a fifth three-year term. Burlington’s mayoral election will be held on Town Meeting Day in March.

