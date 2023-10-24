Candidates for Amsterdam mayor exchange heated remarks in debate

Candidates for Amsterdam mayor faced off Monday night in a lively debate attended by several hundred city residents.

Hosted by The Recorder, the debate dubbed Mike vs. Mike featured sharp exchanges, as noted by editor Miles Reed.

“We have a checklist every year that we do these debates and we need to add boxing gloves, so, just kidding," joked Reed.

Mayor Micheal Cinquanti, a Democrat, said when he took office, the city of Amsterdam faced a deficit of more than $8 million, which has since been replaced with a $3.5 million surplus.

“I am very, very happy with the record that we've established just four years at mirror You know, we have turned the deficit situation around from being 8.3 million in debt to being 3.5 million and a surplus," said Cinquanti. "We have, you know, we have gone from being the most fiscally distressed city in New York State to being one of the least fiscally distressed cities in New York State. We have remediated blight at a rate that no other mayor has done in a three-year period of time.”

Republican challenger and local pastor Michael Arbige was quick to dismiss Cinquanti’s claims.

“I give him zero credit for, because he had nothing to do with it. Let's talk about why we're in a better position fiscally," Arbige responded. "So, we're in a better position fiscally, because the former controller's office, who for some reason you hate I don't know why he's a great controller, but former controller his office, specifically, Casey Kinowski, okay, solved the capital projects issue— capital projects reconciliation, saved $8 million for the city right there. So that wipes away the $8 million deficit, okay.”

Arbige was referring to tensions between Cinquanti and the former Amsterdam city controller Matthew Agresta, who resigned last year.

The candidates fielded questions about the current status of the clubhouse on the city’s golf course, which was damaged by flooding in 2019 and was demolished after being sold.

Cinquanti said if re-elected, reconstruction of the club house is one of his top priorities.

“They won't have a new clubhouse in 2024. But what they will have, is they'll have a wonderful place and outdoor venue to begin with." Cinquanti continued, "but there is a plan in place. We're going out for an RFQ in the next couple of weeks which will detail what we would like done at the golf course. And we're looking for developers and engineers who can put together that plan. There will not be a completed clubhouse at the golf course next year. There is a pavilion which serves as a clubhouse. The golf course is in the best condition it's been in in years. And you know, we they can get a wonderful golfing experience at the golf course. But we will solve the golf course clubhouse issue in the next two years.”

While Arbige did not put forward any plans of his own, his response to Cinquanti was applauded by attendees.

“Let's just be clear, we should have a completed clubhouse right now," claimed Arbgie. "And we would have not for my opponent right here. Okay, who basically single handedly destroyed the golf course.”

Another heated topic was immigration. Amsterdam residents have been on alert since a Rotterdam motel closed its doors to accommodate a group of migrants sent north from New York City. Arbige has repeatedly referred to undocumented immigrants as “illegal.”

“First off, why do we call them migrants?" asked Arbige. "Okay, they're illegal immigrants. Okay, we can change the title or change the name, but that's not what they are. They're illegal immigrants. And I says a few months ago, and I challenge my opponent to just simply say, it's five words very easy. Even if flashcards when my mic talks. I am against illegal immigration. I asked him to say that and he wouldn't say it. So maybe you'll say tonight if you're against illegal immigration. I don't, I don't know if he'll say it or not.”

“You don’t prompt what I say, sir.”

“But here’s the thing, like, I’m there for Amsterdam. Okay, I'm here for the people of Amsterdam, not for someone else's people.”

Cinquanti’s response.

“The pastor is a fear monger. The pastor, the pastor likes to use wedge issues to inflame emotions to get votes." Ciquanti continued, "we don't have a problem here with illegal immigration in Amsterdam because we have three businesses that have told us and promised that they are not going to accept illegal immigration, the way that happened in Rotterdam. That's good enough for me. But we will we will if that changes, we will be prepared for that situation. But I don't expect that to change.”

The candidates were also asked about gun control after the city experienced a pair of shootings this year within weeks of each other, one at a basketball tournament in a city park, the other at an outdoor movie for children.

Arbige was adamant in his defense of the Second Amendment.

“The answer is yes, you should be able to carry and it's been proven time and time and time and time again, that the more guns you have, the less crime you have, the less guns you have, the more crime you have," claimed Arbige. "So, it's common sense. Absolutely. I wish people are carrying right now in here.”

Multiple studies have found that increased gun ownership does not lead to a decrease in crime. Cinquanti says he supports the right for citizens of Amsterdam to bear arms, but:

“I do not believe there should be unlimited concealed carry in our country," said Cinquanti. "I do not believe it. I think it can—I think there's a right to it. But I think only qualified people with a good reason for a concealed carry should carry one.”

Election day is November 7th.