Police release sketch of person of interest in Castleton homicide investigation

Vermont State Police have released a composite sketch of a person of interest in the homicide of a retired Castleton University dean.

77-year-old Honoree Fleming was found dead on a rail trail in Castleton October 5 after witnesses reported hearing gunfire. She had been shot in the head. Investigators do not yet have a suspect. Vermont State Police Captain Scott Dunlap released a composite sketch based on witness descriptions Wednesday.

“We’d like to have anybody that recognizes or thinks they recognize the person in this sketch to reach out to the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks or they can also submit a tip anonymously on line," said Dunlap.

Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello cautioned people not to confront the person.

“Do not try to do anything on your own," Mantello said. "Contact the police and their nearest agency, 9-1-1, the tip line and then pass that information on.”

Police say they do not know if Fleming’s killing was targeted or random. They report that witnesses say the person of interest was acting oddly and added he is thought to be in his 20s.

