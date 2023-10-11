© 2023
All Things Considered

Police release sketch of person of interest in Castleton homicide investigation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 11, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT
Composite sketch of person of interest in Honoree Fleming homicide released by Vermont State Police
Composite by police sketch artist Detective Sgt. Adam Temple of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office in Bath, Maine
/
Vermont State Police
Composite sketch of person of interest in Honoree Fleming homicide released by Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police have released a composite sketch of a person of interest in the homicide of a retired Castleton University dean.

77-year-old Honoree Fleming was found dead on a rail trail in Castleton October 5 after witnesses reported hearing gunfire. She had been shot in the head. Investigators do not yet have a suspect. Vermont State Police Captain Scott Dunlap released a composite sketch based on witness descriptions Wednesday.

“We’d like to have anybody that recognizes or thinks they recognize the person in this sketch to reach out to the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks or they can also submit a tip anonymously on line," said Dunlap.

Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello cautioned people not to confront the person.

“Do not try to do anything on your own," Mantello said. "Contact the police and their nearest agency, 9-1-1, the tip line and then pass that information on.”

Police say they do not know if Fleming’s killing was targeted or random. They report that witnesses say the person of interest was acting oddly and added he is thought to be in his 20s.

Honoree FlemingCastleton
Pat Bradley
