Police provide update on Castleton homicide; no suspect as of Monday afternoon

Vermont State Police continue to investigate leads into last Thursday’s fatal shooting in Castleton.

More than 200 tips have been received by detectives investigating the homicide of 77-year-old Honoree Fleming. The retired dean and professor was shot in the head while walking on a rail trail in Castleton by a suspect described as a white male with short red hair, not dark hair as reported earlier, said to be about 5-foot-10.

State Police Criminal Division Commander Major Dan Trudeau said Monday they do not yet have a suspect.

“We are piecing together what is helpful that we’ve gotten tips and we’ll keep going forward. You know this type of case is going to be probably a blend of old-fashioned detective work along with new age technology and develop leads from that way.”

Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello:

“What’s frustrating for police and the investigators and everybody involved in this is we don’t have a suspect. We don’t have a motive. We cant really develop any, for us, general answer.”

Police are telling people to be vigilant and have requested anyone with surveillance or game cameras check for any indication of the suspect from the early afternoon to evening hours of October 5. They also ask anyone on the trail that day from 3 to 5 p.m. to contact authorities.